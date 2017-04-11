4 questions you may have about getting your flu shot, answered

|SPONSORED|

Seasonal changes are upon us, and so is flu season!

Now, more than ever, healthcare professionals are drawing their patients’ attention to the importance of protecting themselves and their families against flu.

Below is a list of commonly asked questions on flu.

1. Are some people more at risk than others?

Yes. These are the high-risk groups*:

People aged 65 or older.

People who have chronic illnesses such as asthma, heart disease, kidney disease and diabetes.

People with weakened immune systems.

Residents of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities.

Pregnant women and women up to two weeks postpartum.

Young children under 5, and especially those under 2 years of age.

People who are very obese, with a body mass index (BMI) of 40 or higher.

2. What about children?

Children at school or in day care centres have an increased risk of catching flu, so it’s wise to have them vaccinated.

3. Why should I get vaccinated annually?

Flu viruses change, and every year the flu vaccine is adapted to the virus in circulation in that year.

4. What are the symptoms of influenza?

Runny nose

Fever

Aches and pains

Fatigue

Vomiting

Coughing

Diarrhoea

Sore throat

Remember FLU FACTS:

F = Fever

A = Aches and pains

C = Chills

T = Tiredness

S = Sudden onset

