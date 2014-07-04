GiveTheGlow this Mother’s Day!

|SPONSORED|

Stand a chance to win one of three Glow experiences worth R5 000 each for you and your mom!

Mother’s Day is dedicated to thanking and showing gratitude to the strong women who play such a significant role in shaping the lives of children. This year, Cadbury Glow encourages fans to share their appreciation for these special women and to #GiveTheGlow for a chance to win spectacular prizes.

Cadbury Glow will be spreading even more decadence and joy by sampling delicious Glow pralines at the Fourways Farmers Market in Johannesburg on 23rd and 30 April 2017.

“Mothers give so much of their time to raising their children, and what better way to give back than by sharing your time with them,” says Grant van Niekerk, Mondelez SA Category Lead for Chocolate. “We’re thrilled to be creating more indulgent Cadbury Glow moments for people to connect with the women who mean the most to them.”

Spoil your mom this Mother’s Day with Cadbury Glow, the luxurious chocolate pralines wrapped in delicious Cadbury chocolate. It’s the perfect gift for any occasion! Cadbury Glow is available in stores nationwide in two sizes – 160 g with 16 pralines, and 240 g with 24 pralines.

STAND A CHANCE TO WIN!

Three lucky chocolate-loving readers and their moms (or mother figure) will each be spoilt with a Glow experience worth R5 000 – a pampering spa session, a culinary experience at a cooking class or a shopping spree. Terms and conditions apply.

How to enter

Simply tag or mention your mom or motherly figure on the competition post pinned to the Cadbury Dairy Milk Facebook page. The three winners will be randomly selected. The competition will run exclusively on the Cadbury Dairy Milk Facebook page from 17 April to 8 May 2017. Terms and conditions apply.

Share more heartfelt moments with Cadbury Glow @CadburyDairyMilkSA on Facebook or @Cadbury_SA on Twitter #GiveTheGlow.