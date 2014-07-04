|SPONSORED|

Hope is more than just a word. It inspires children with life-threatening illnesses to dream.

The Reach for a Dream Foundation fulfills dreams for children between the ages of three and 18 from all walks of life who have been diagnosed with life-threatening illnesses.

Reach for a Dream believes children can use the power of dreams to fight their diseases and search far and wide to make their dreams a reality. Dreams come in all shapes and sizes – from riding on a fire truck and flying in a plane to simply going to the beach for the first time.

If a child can dream it, we will do our best to make it happen for them!

Reach for a Dream Slipper Day is an annual drive to collect dream funds. South Africans are invited to contribute by buying a Slipper Day wristband. It takes around 500 wristbands to make one child’s dream come true, so we need your help.

Buy a Reach for a Dream Slipper Day wristband at any Wimpy or Pick n Pay for R10 and wear your slippers on Slipper Day, 12 May 2017. You can then use your wristband to claim your free Famous Regular Wimpy Coffee.

The more help we get, the more lives can be changed through the power of dreams.

Get your wristband today and inspire a child with hope!

For more information, go to reachforadream.org.za