Visit Eastern Europe and explore the highlights of the Bohemia

Pack your paisley scarves and purple pashminas, it’s time for a little Bohemian Rhapsody!

Join Costsaver on a 15 day journey to explore the highlight of Bohemia visiting Germany, The Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Austria and Poland.

30 September – 14 October 2017:

R33 200 per person sharing a twin room

Day 1 – 3: Germany

Starting in Frankfurt, visit the flashy new and cosy old parts of this city, followed by an outdoor café and order some delicious bratwurst and beer.

From Frankfurt we head to Berlin! Your Local Specialist will show you the Reichstag Building, the Tiergarten, the famous Brandenburg Gate and the German State Opera House. Find the remnants of the Berlin Wall or visit Checkpoint Charlie, a hot point during the cold war.

Day 4 – 8: Poland

Head east towards Poland, stopping in to visit Poznan, the former capital, known as the ‘cradle of Poland’, before spending two nights in Warsaw. Your Local Specialist will bring to life the infamous Warsaw ghetto, the Royal Palace situated in the old town and St John’s Cathedral.

Continue to Krakow en route stop to view the 14th century Paulite Monastery at Jasna Gora home to the famous “Black Madonna.” Spot the South African flag within the monastery! Then, visit the remains of the Auschwitz concentration camp, a reminder of WW2. Travel back to a time of knights and castles in Krakow, a beautiful medieval city.

Day 9 & 10: Hungary

Next stop, the twin towns of Buda and Pest separated by the Danube River where only combined into one city in 1940. Visit the Fisherman’s Bastion, Heroes’ Square and Gellert Hill where you will experience the panoramic views of Budapest.

Day 11 & 12: Austria

Follow the Danube River into Austria for your next two night stop in Vienna. Famed for its classical music, Vienna is home to the Schonbrunn Palace and a wonderful Opera house. Tour through this Imperial City and take in the brilliance that inspired artistic geniuses such as Mozart and Beethoven.

Day 13 & 14: The Czech Republic

Next stop, Prague! Arrive in the medieval town of Brno, the cultural hub of Moravia. Prague, capital of The Czech Republic is one of Europe’s most breath-taking cities. Your sightseeing highlights include included the 1 000-year-old Prague Castle, the largest complex in the world and containing St Vitus Cathedral, the Royal Palace, St George’s Basilica, as well as the old cobbled town square and its medieval Astronomical Clock. Then it’s off to Bohemia and back to Germany for a short detour through the medieval city of Rothenburg!

PRICE INCLUDES:

Return economy class flights from JHB on Etihad Airways.

Current airline levies (R1 980 subject to change)

14 nights’ accommodation in 3-4 star hotels, all tried and trusted

14 buffet breakfasts

5 three course dinners

Discounted prices for young travellers*

Sightseeing highlights with a local specialist

Auschwitz: Visit the poignant concentration camp

Berlin: Includes views of the Reichstag, Brandenburg Gate & Tiergarten

Brno: See the medieval town

Budapest: Includes Gellert Hill, the Fisherman’s Bastion and the Church of St. Matthias

Czestochowa : View the monastery at Jasna Góra

Frankfurt: Orientation tour includes the Old Town

Győr: Visit this medieval city

Kraków : Includes the cathedral and Royal Castle on Wawel Hill

Poznan: Visit the town known as the ‘cradle of the Polish state’

Rothenburg : Visit this fortified medieval town

Vienna : Includes views of Vienna’s State Opera House, the Hofburg Palace, Parliament and the Imperial Boulevards

Warsaw: Includes the Old City, St. John’s Cathedral and the Royal Palace

For bookings email cleona.becker@ttc.com or call 011 280 8400.