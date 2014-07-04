Your favourite family magazine is now part of the Checkers Little Shop collection.

Checkers’ Little Shop is back and now there’s a #YOUMini!

The tiny YOU mag is part of a brand-new range of minis, and collectors will go crazy when they see the famous brands that are available this time round. And on the back of the YOU replica you’ll also find our sister magazine Huisgenoot!

Other South African favourites in the range include Ricoffy, Ouma rusks, Aromat and Milo.

There are 30 brands in total to collect and they’re available from Friday 26 May. Shoppers get one mini for every R150 they spend. Also on sale is a range of accessories to go with the replicas: a shop counter, a basket, shopping bag and trolley.

Checkers introduced the range of tiny replicas in July last year, sending people to its stores in droves. This year there’ll also be 20 golden trolleys hidden in selected mini packets, and finding one wins you a five-minute trolley dash worth R5 000!

Are you collecting the minis? Let us know when you get your YOU by sharing a picture of yourself with the tiny magazine using the hastag #YOUMini.