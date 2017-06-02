1-minute microwave mug cake

Serves: 2

Preparation: 5 min

Cooking: 60 sec

80 ml (⅓ c) self-raising flour

15 ml (1T) cocoa powder, extra to dust

15 ml (1 T) brown sugar

1 egg

30 ml (2 T) milk

20 g butter, melted

1 ml (¼ t) vanilla essence

1. Sift flour and cocoa into a bowl. Add the sugar.

2. Whisk egg, milk, butter and vanilla. Add to the flour mixture and stir until well combined.

3. Spoon mixture into two 250 ml cups. Microwave on high for 60 seconds or until cooked.

4. Dust with extra cocoa and serve.