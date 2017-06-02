1-minute microwave mug cake
Byon June 2, 2017
Serves: 2
Preparation: 5 min
Cooking: 60 sec
- 80 ml (⅓ c) self-raising flour
- 15 ml (1T) cocoa powder, extra to dust
- 15 ml (1 T) brown sugar
- 1 egg
- 30 ml (2 T) milk
- 20 g butter, melted
- 1 ml (¼ t) vanilla essence
1. Sift flour and cocoa into a bowl. Add the sugar.
2. Whisk egg, milk, butter and vanilla. Add to the flour mixture and stir until well combined.
3. Spoon mixture into two 250 ml cups. Microwave on high for 60 seconds or until cooked.
4. Dust with extra cocoa and serve.