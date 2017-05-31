3 delicious low-carb dishes you have to try



125 ml (½ c) toasted coconut



125 ml (½ c) ground almonds



1 egg white, lightly whisked until frothy



30 ml (2 T) Sugalite or xylitol





4 eggs



80 ml (¹⁄₃ c) Sugalite or xylitol



1 tub (230 g) smooth cottage cheese, drained



1 tub (230 g) low-fat cream cheese



10 ml (2 t) fresh lemon juice



2 ml (½ t) finely grated lemon zest



15 ml (1 T) tapioca flour (optional)





200 g frozen mixed berries



45 ml (3 T) Sugalite or xylitol



1 Preheat the oven to 160 °C. Grease a 20 cm loose-bottom baking tin with nonstick spray.Mix the toasted coconut, ground almonds, egg white and Sugalite or xylitol to form a sticky mixture. Press onto the bottom of the prepared baking tin.Whisk the eggs and sweetener together until pale. Mix in the rest of the ingredients and spoon onto the prepared crust.4 Bake for 1 hour or until firm but still slightly wobbly in the middle. Allow to cool in the oven then transfer to the fridge to chill overnight.Boil the ingredients together until syrupy. Allow to cool.6 Spoon the compote over the cheesecake just before serving or serve it plain, if preferred.