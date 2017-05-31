3 delicious low-carb dishes you have to try
Byon May 31, 2017
Getting tired of that cauliflower rice? A low-carb lifestyle doesn’t have to be limiting – and these recipes prove it. Cheesecake, anyone?
Flourless vegetarian pizza
CRUST
TOPPING
1 Preheat the oven to 180 °C and grease a baking sheet.
2 Crust Microwave the cauliflower in a little water on high for about 8 minutes until soft, then drain.
3 Mix the cauliflower, garlic, cheese, egg, basil and oregano in a food processor.
4 Spread a 1cm thick layer of the cauliflower dough on the greased baking sheet. Bake for about 20 minutes until firm and brown around the edges.
5 Topping Spread the crust with basil pesto and scatter the mozzarella cheese on top. Add the mushrooms and olives. Top with the bocconcini slices and bake for a further 10 minutes until the cheese has melted. Just before serving, add the pecorino shavings, if using, and garnish with herbs.
- ½head cauliflower, finely chopped
- 1 garlic clove, chopped
- 250 ml (1 c) mozzarella or mature cheddar cheese, grated
- 1 egg, whisked
- 5 ml (1 t) each dried basil and oregano
TOPPING
- 45 ml (3 T) basil pesto
- 180 ml (¾ c) mozzarella cheese, grated
- 2 giant mushrooms, sliced and fried
- handful pitted black olives, sliced
- 2 bocconcini balls, sliced
- pecorino cheese shavings (optional)
- herbs to garnish
Creamy chicken curry
- 8 chicken thighs and drumsticks
- salt and black pepper
- 250 ml (1 c) plain or Greek yoghurt
- 30 ml (2 T) roasted mild curry powder
- 2 ml (½ t) ground cumin
- 1 small onion, grated
- 2 garlic cloves, finely chopped
- handful of chopped fresh coriander
- sambals (recipes in tip below) and salad to serve
1 Preheat the oven to 180 °C.
2 Season the chicken pieces with salt and pepper and arrange in an ovenproof dish.
3 Mix the yoghurt with the curry powder and ground cumin. Add the onion, garlic and coriander and mix well. Pour over the chicken.
4 Bake for about 1 hour or until the chicken is tender, done and lightly browned.
5 Serve the chicken curry with sambals and a salad.
Cheesecake with berry compote
CRUST
FILLING
BERRY COMPOTE
1 Preheat the oven to 160 °C. Grease a 20 cm loose-bottom baking tin with nonstick spray.
2 Crust Mix the toasted coconut, ground almonds, egg white and Sugalite or xylitol to form a sticky mixture. Press onto the bottom of the prepared baking tin.
3 Filling Whisk the eggs and sweetener together until pale. Mix in the rest of the ingredients and spoon onto the prepared crust.
4 Bake for 1 hour or until firm but still slightly wobbly in the middle. Allow to cool in the oven then transfer to the fridge to chill overnight.
5 Berry compote Boil the ingredients together until syrupy. Allow to cool.
6 Spoon the compote over the cheesecake just before serving or serve it plain, if preferred.
- 125 ml (½ c) toasted coconut
- 125 ml (½ c) ground almonds
- 1 egg white, lightly whisked until frothy
- 30 ml (2 T) Sugalite or xylitol
FILLING
- 4 eggs
- 80 ml (¹⁄₃ c) Sugalite or xylitol
- 1 tub (230 g) smooth cottage cheese, drained
- 1 tub (230 g) low-fat cream cheese
- 10 ml (2 t) fresh lemon juice
- 2 ml (½ t) finely grated lemon zest
- 15 ml (1 T) tapioca flour (optional)
BERRY COMPOTE
- 200 g frozen mixed berries
- 45 ml (3 T) Sugalite or xylitol
These are just some of the clever dishes in our Low-Carb Recipes booklet. Get your copy for just R35 here.