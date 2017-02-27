5 of our favourite milk tart recipes

Serves 6 and more

Preparation time: 15 min

Cooking time: 1 hour 20 min



400 g shortcrust pastry



1 litre (4 c) milk



375 ml (1½ c) caster sugar



5 ml (1 t) vanilla essence



2 cinnamon sticks



60 ml (¼ c) flour



60 ml (¼ c) cornflour



5 ml (1 t) baking powder



3 eggs, separated



10 g butter



1 Preheat the oven to 200 °C. Grease a 20 cm loose-bottom cake tin.2 Lightly roll out the pastry and use to line the cake tin. Gently prick with a fork, cover with baking paper and fill with rice or dried beans. Bake for 10 minutes. Remove the baking paper and beans from the pastry case and bake for a further 10 minutes.3 Reduce the oven temperature to 160 °C.4 Heat the milk with half the sugar and the vanilla and cinnamon in a saucepan until warm but not boiling.5 Sift together the dry ingredients in a bowl.6 In a separate bowl whisk together the egg yolks and sugar until pale.7 Add the dry ingredients to the egg yolk mixture, remove the cinnamon sticks from the milk then pour the warm milk into the egg mixture, whisking occasionally until smooth.8 Pour the mixture into the saucepan and cook over low heat, stirring, until thick. Stir in the butter and set aside to cool.9 Whisk the egg whites until soft peaks form. Fold into the sauce and pour into the baked pastry case.10 Bake for 50 minutes or until set and golden on top.