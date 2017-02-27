5 of our favourite milk tart recipes
February 27, 2017
From chocolate-infused to cute bite-size slices – here are five ways to make this traditional treat!
Grandma's milk tart
Serves 6 and more
Preparation time: 15 min
Cooking time: 1 hour 20 min
- 400 g shortcrust pastry
- 1 litre (4 c) milk
- 375 ml (1½ c) caster sugar
- 5 ml (1 t) vanilla essence
- 2 cinnamon sticks
- 60 ml (¼ c) flour
- 60 ml (¼ c) cornflour
- 5 ml (1 t) baking powder
- 3 eggs, separated
- 10 g butter
1 Preheat the oven to 200 °C. Grease a 20 cm loose-bottom cake tin.
2 Lightly roll out the pastry and use to line the cake tin. Gently prick with a fork, cover with baking paper and fill with rice or dried beans. Bake for 10 minutes. Remove the baking paper and beans from the pastry case and bake for a further 10 minutes.
3 Reduce the oven temperature to 160 °C.
4 Heat the milk with half the sugar and the vanilla and cinnamon in a saucepan until warm but not boiling.
5 Sift together the dry ingredients in a bowl.
6 In a separate bowl whisk together the egg yolks and sugar until pale.
7 Add the dry ingredients to the egg yolk mixture, remove the cinnamon sticks from the milk then pour the warm milk into the egg mixture, whisking occasionally until smooth.
8 Pour the mixture into the saucepan and cook over low heat, stirring, until thick. Stir in the butter and set aside to cool.
9 Whisk the egg whites until soft peaks form. Fold into the sauce and pour into the baked pastry case.
10 Bake for 50 minutes or until set and golden on top.
Chocolate milk tart
Makes 1 medium tart
Preparation: 15 min
Cooking: 30 min
CRUST
- 100 g butter, softened
- 80 ml (⅓ c) golden syrup
- 2 eggs
- 50 g chocolate, melted
- 200 ml (¾ c) flour
- 5 ml (1 t) baking powder
- pinch of salt
FILLING
- 4 large eggs, separated
- 2 ml (½ t) vanilla essence
- 750 ml (3 c) milk
- 30 ml (2 T) flour
- 30 ml (2 T) cornflour
- pinch of salt
- 80 ml (⅓ c) golden syrup
- 250 g butter, cubed
TO SERVE
- grated chocolate to garnish
- Preheat the oven to 180 °C. Grease a 23 cm pie dish.
1 Crust: Beat the butter and syrup together and add the eggs one by one, beating well after each addition. Stir in the melted chocolate.
2 Sift the dry ingredients into a large bowl. Add the egg mixture and stir to form a smooth paste.
3 Spread the crust mixture evenly over the base and up the sides of the prepared pie dishes.
4 Filling: Whisk the egg whites until frothy, add the vanilla essence and whisk until stiff peaks form.
5 Mix 125ml (½ c) of the milk with the flour, cornflour, salt and syrup until smooth. Set aside.
6 In a saucepan over medium heat, bring the remaining milk to just below boiling point. Remove from the heat and stir in the flour mixture. Return to the heat and stir continuously until the mixture thickens. Add the butter, a little at a time, mixing until well combined. Beat the egg yolks into the warmed milk mixture.
7 Gently fold in the whisked egg whites. Pour into the prepared dish. Bake for 20 minutes. Cool.
8 To serve: Sprinkle grated chocolate on top and serve.
Milk tart slices
Makes 12
Preparation: 20 min
Cooking: 45 min
- 110 g butter
- 500 ml (2 c) milk
- 4 eggs, separated
- 1 ml (¼ t) bicarbonate of soda
- 2 ml (½ t) white wine vinegar
- 310 ml (1¼ c) icing sugar
- 15 ml (1 T) water
- 250 ml (1 c) flour
- 5 ml (1 t) vanilla essence
- extra icing sugar for dusting
Preheat the oven to 180 °C. Grease a 20x20 cm baking tin.
1 Melt the butter and set aside to cool slightly. Warm the milk to lukewarm and set aside.
2 Whisk the egg whites, bicarbonate of soda and vinegar together until stiff peaks form. Set aside.
3 Whisk the egg yolks and icing sugar until light. Mix in the melted butter and water until well incorporated.
4 Mix in the flour and slowly beat in the milk and vanilla essence until everything is well combined.
5 Fold in the egg whites, 60 ml (¼ c) at a time.
6 Pour the batter into the prepared tin and bake for 45 minutes or until the top is golden. Allow to cool completely then cut into slices and dust with icing sugar.
Shortcrust biscuit-base milk tart
Serves 6
Preparation: 15 min
Cooking: 40 min
CRUST
- 400 g shortcrust biscuits
- 200 g butter, melted
FILLING
- 1 litre (4 c) milk
- 375 ml (1½ c) castor sugar
- 2,5 ml (½ c) vanilla essence
- 1 cinnamon stick
- 125 ml (½ c) flour
- 60 ml (¼ c) cornflour
- 10 ml (2 t) custard powder
- pinch of salt
- 3 eggs, separated
- 80 ml (⅓ c) water
- 60 g butter
- 10 ml (2 t) ground cinnamon
Preheat the oven to 180 °C and grease a loose bottom cake tin.
1 Crust In a blender blend the biscuits to fine crumbs, add the butter and blend until the crumbs are well coated. Line the tin with the biscuit crumble and bake for 5 minutes.
2 Filling In a deep saucepan, heat the milk, half the castor sugar, vanilla and cinnamon stick until warm but not boiling. Sift the dry ingredients into a large mixing bowl.
3 In another mixing bowl whisk the egg yolks, water and the remaining castor sugar until pale and light. Add the dry ingredients to the egg mixture, add the milk mixture to the egg and flour mixture and whisk until smooth.
4 Return the mixture to the pan on medium heat. Add the butter and stir until thick. Remove the cinnamon stick then whisk the egg whites until soft peaks form and fold into the milk mixture.
5 Fold the custard into the crust and bake for 30 minutes or until cooked in the centre. Dust with cinnamon before serving.
Caramel milk tart
Serves 10-12
Preparation time: 20 min
Cooking time: 15 min
Chilling time: overnight
- 250 g Tennis biscuits, finely crushed
- 200 g butter, melted
- 1,5 litres milk
- 200 g sugar
- 3 eggs
- 100 g flour
- 100 g cornflour
- 10 ml (2 t) vanilla essence
- 50 g butter
- extra 250 ml (1 c) milk
- 1 box (90 g) caramel instant pudding
- 250 ml (1 c) cream
- 1 can (360 g) caramel condensed milk
- 1 slab (90 g) milk chocolate
1 Mix the biscuits with the melted butter and press onto the bottom of a deep 30 cm square dish. Chill until needed.
2 In a large microwave-proof bowl heat 1 litre (4 c) of the milk with the sugar for 10 min.
3 In a separate bowl beat the eggs, remaining 500 ml (2 c) milk, flour, cornflour and vanilla essence until smooth.
4 Mix the flour mixture with the hot milk and microwave for 12 minutes, stirring every 2 minutes until the mixture is thick. Beat in the butter and leave to cool.
5 Whisk the extra milk and instant pudding together. In a separate bowl whisk the cream until soft peaks form and fold into the instant pudding.
6 When the custard is cooled, start the layering. Pour the custard over the chilled biscuit layer, smooth the caramel condensed milk over the custard, then add the instant pudding mixture. Grate the chocolate over and refrigerate overnight.
