7 super soups to keep you warm this winter
There’s nothing quite as comforting as a belly-warming bowl of soup for those chilly nights.
Thick butternut corn soup
Serves: 6
Preparation: 5 min
Cooking: 45 min
- 500 g butternut, diced
- 2 medium-size sweet potatoes
- 1 clove of garlic
- 1 litre (4 c) vegetable stock
- corn of 1 mealie
- salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
- coriander leaves to serve
1. Simmer the vegetables with the garlic and stock in a medium-size pot for about 20 minutes or until all the vegetables are soft.
2. Place the vegetable mixture in a blender and blend it until smooth, stir in the corn and simmer until the corn is soft and tender. Add more stock if needed.
3. Season to taste and sprinkle with fresh coriander. Serve warm with freshly baked crusty bread.
Quick bean and spinach soup
Makes 1,8 litres
Preparation time: 10 min
Cooking time: 20 min
- oil
- 1 onion, chopped
- 2 cloves garlic, crushed
- 125 ml (½ c) chopped soup celery
- sprig of fresh rosemary
- 3 bay leaves
- 1 litre (4 c) vegetable stock
- 2 cans (400 g each) baked beans in tomato sauce
- 200 g spinach
- 20 ml (4 t) sun-dried tomato pesto
- 5 ml (1 t) smoked paprika
- salt and freshly ground black pepper
- juice and grated zest of 1 lemon
- 2 chorizo or other fragrant sausages, sliced and fried
- (optional)
1 Heat the oil in a large saucepan and fry the onion, garlic and celery until softened.
2 Add the rosemary and bay leaves.
3 Stir in the vegetable stock, baked beans and sauce, and the spinach.
4 Bring the mixture to the boil.
5 Stir in the pesto and paprika. Season with salt, pepper and the lemon juice and zest.
6 Bring to the boil, then reduce the heat and simmer the soup for about 10 minutes.
7 Ladle the soup into bowls and garnish with the sausage slices (if using).
Tomato and parmesan soup
Serves 4-6
Preparation: 10 min
Cooking: 25 min
250 g cherry tomatoes
30 ml (2 T) oil
1 onion, chopped
2 garlic cloves, chopped
1 chilli, chopped
2 red peppers
2 ml (½ t) paprika
salt and pepper
500 ml (2 c) vegetable stock
handful of grated Parmesan cheese
Preheat the oven to 180 °C.
1 Put the tomatoes on a baking sheet, drizzle the oil over and roast for 15 minutes.
2 Blitz the roast tomatoes, onion, garlic, chilli, red peppers, paprika, salt, pepper, stock and cheese in a blender until smooth.
3 Transfer to a pot and bring to the boil. Reduce the heat and simmer for 10 minutes. Season with salt and pepper if needed and serve.
-Hope Malau
Butternut and pumpkin soup
Serves 4
Preparation time: 10 min
Cooking time: 35 min
- 500 ml (2 c) vegetable stock
- 500 g butternut, diced
- 500 g pumpkin, diced
- 5 ml (1 t) curry powder
- 2 ml (½ t) ground nutmeg
- 45 ml (3 T) sugar
- 50 g butter
- 60 ml (¼ c) flour
- 375 ml (1 ½ c) cream
- salt and pepper
- toasted pumpkin seeds to garnish (optional)
1 In a large saucepan bring the stock, butternut, pumpkin, curry powder, nutmeg and sugar to the boil. Reduce the heat and simmer for 25 minutes or until the vegetables are soft.
2 Meanwhile melt the butter in another saucepan over medium-low heat. Sprinkle the flour over the butter and stir until the butter has absorbed the flour. Pour in the cream, stirring vigorously until thick and smooth. Season with salt and pepper and set aside.
3 Purée the butternut and pumpkin mixture in batches in a blender until smooth. Return to the large saucepan with the cream sauce and stir well.
4 Serve warm, garnished with pumpkin seeds (if using).
- Hope Malau
Creamy chicken and leek soup
Makes 1,8 litres
Preparation time: 10 min
Cooking time: 30 min
- oil
- 4 leeks, sliced
- 2 cloves garlic, crushed
- 125 ml (½ c) chopped soup celery
- 6 chicken breast fillets, cut into strips
- 1 litre (4 c) chicken stock
- 2 cans (410 g each) butter or cannellini beans, drained and mashed
- 30 ml (2 T) Dijon mustard
- grated zest of 2 lemons
- 30 ml (2 T) chopped parsley or chives
- salt and black pepper
- 60 ml (4 T) Greek yoghurt or to taste
- sliced white bread for serving
1 Heat the oil in a large saucepan and fry the leeks, garlic and celery until softened.
2 Add chicken strips and fry gently until they begin to turn white.
3 Add chicken stock and beans and bring the mixture to the boil.
4 Stir in the mustard, lemon zest, parsley, and salt and pepper to taste. Cook for 15 minutes or until the chicken is done. Remove from the heat.
5 Stir in the yoghurt.
6 Using a cookie cutter press out shapes from the white bread and toast until golden.
7 Ladle the soup into bowls or mugs and top with the toast.
Curry lentil soup
Preparation time: 5 min
Cooking time: 10-12 min
Serves 4-6
- 15 ml (1 T) olive oil
- 1 onion, chopped
- 2 garlic cloves, crushed
- 1 green chili chopped (optional)
- 1 cm ginger, finely chopped
- 30 ml (2 T) roasted masala powder
- 410 g tin chopped tomatoes
- 2 carrots, grated
- 750 ml (3 c) vegetable stock
- salt and pepper
- 5 ml (1 t) sugar
- 2 (410 g x 2) tins brown lentils, drained
1 In a large pot, heat the oil and fry the onions, garlic, ginger and chilli until the onions are translucent.
2 Add the masala, tomatoes, carrots and stock and season with salt and pepper. Turn down the heat, add the sugar and simmer for 5 minutes.
3 Add the lentils, check if more seasoning is needed and simmer for a further 5 minutes before serving.
By Victoria Allen 25 July 2013 YOU Winner
Mussel soup
Serves 4-6
Preparation time: 15 min
Cooking time: 15 min
500 g mussels, cleaned
250 ml (1 c) white wine
1 onion, chopped
10 ml (2 t) fish spice
40 g butter
4 cloves garlic, chopped
45 ml (3 T) flour
375 ml (1½ c) milk
125 ml (½ c) cream
30 ml (2 T) lemon juice
salt and freshly ground black pepper
handful of coriander, chopped
1 Add the mussels, wine, onion and fish spice to a medium pot, cover and cook over medium heat for 5 minutes or until the mussels open. Discard any that do not open.
2 Melt the butter in a large saucepan over medium heat, stir in the garlic and flour and cook, stirring, for 2 minutes to form a paste.
3 Pour in the hot mussel liquid and milk and stir vigorously with a whisk until smooth. Simmer for 5 minutes.
4 Add the cream, lemon juice, salt, pepper and coriander. When well mixed, add the mussels and serve.
