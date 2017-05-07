7 super soups to keep you warm this winter

Serves 4

Preparation time: 10 min

Cooking time: 35 min



500 ml (2 c) vegetable stock



500 g butternut, diced



500 g pumpkin, diced



5 ml (1 t) curry powder



2 ml (½ t) ground nutmeg



45 ml (3 T) sugar



50 g butter



60 ml (¼ c) flour



375 ml (1 ½ c) cream



salt and pepper



toasted pumpkin seeds to garnish (optional)



1 In a large saucepan bring the stock, butternut, pumpkin, curry powder, nutmeg and sugar to the boil. Reduce the heat and simmer for 25 minutes or until the vegetables are soft.2 Meanwhile melt the butter in another saucepan over medium-low heat. Sprinkle the flour over the butter and stir until the butter has absorbed the flour. Pour in the cream, stirring vigorously until thick and smooth. Season with salt and pepper and set aside.3 Purée the butternut and pumpkin mixture in batches in a blender until smooth. Return to the large saucepan with the cream sauce and stir well.4 Serve warm, garnished with pumpkin seeds (if using).- Hope Malau