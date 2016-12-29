9 hearty breakfasts that could cure any hangover

Makes 22 cm quiche (12 slices)

Preparation time: 20 min

Baking time: 40 min



375 ml (½ c) low-GI bread, crumbled



60 ml (¼ c) cake flour



250 ml (1 c) oats, lightly toasted



5 ml (1 t) mixed herbs



salt and pepper



2 egg whites, lightly whisked





2-3 rashers back bacon with very little fat



4 baby marrows, grated



1 onion, chopped



2 carrots, grated



2 large cloves garlic, chopped



30 ml (2 T) olive oil



100 g spinach, finely chopped



10 ml (2 t) each lemon zest and juice



45 ml (3 T) chopped parsley



80 ml (¹/3 c) natural yoghurt



125 g smooth low-fat cottage cheese



2 eggs, whisked



5 ml (1 t) cornflour



salt and pepper



60 ml (¼ c) mozzarella



cheese, grated



Preheat the oven to 180 °C.

Grease a 22 cm loose-bottom tin. Mix the ingredients and press on the bottom and up the sides of the tin. Chill and prick the crust.

Fry the bacon until just done. Remove from the pan, chop and set aside. Stir-fry the marrows, onion, carrots and garlic in the oil until tender. Add the spinach and heat until wilted. Add the zest and parsley and set aside.

3. Mix the lemon juice, yoghurt, cottage cheese, eggs, cornflour, chopped bacon and stir-fry vegetables in a bowl. Season with salt and pepper. Spoon the mixture into the crust. Sprinkle over the mozzarella and bake for 40 minutes.

4. Leave to cool for 15 minutes then turn out and serve.