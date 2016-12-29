9 hearty breakfasts that could cure any hangover
Byon January 1, 2017
You might not want to eat right now — but a bit of food is exactly what you need.
Cheesy breakfast frittata
This Italian-style omelette is perfect for lunch and dinner!
Serves 6
1 Preheat the oven to 180 °C. Cook the potatoes in boiling salted water for 20 minutes or until soft. Drain and leave to cool slightly then cut into cubes.
2 Heat a nonstick frying pan, about 20 cm in diameter. Fry the bacon until golden then drain off excess fat. Add the butter, peppers, diced potatoes and half the spring onions and cook for a few minutes over a low heat.
3 Beat the eggs and add most of the cheese (reserve some for sprinkling on top). Season with salt and pepper. Pour the eggs over the bacon and potato mixture. Stir gently in the pan for a few minutes, allowing the frittata to cook over a very low heat until it begins to set but the surface is still moist surface.
4 Sprinkle the remaining spring onions and cheese over and transfer to the oven for a few minutes until the top has set and the cheese has melted. Cut the frittata into wedges and serve.
Serves 6
Preparation time: 10 min
Cooking time: 30 min
- 2 large potatoes, quartered
- salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 250 g bacon, chopped
- 25 g butter
- 1 red pepper, finely chopped
- 6 spring onions, finely chopped
- 6 eggs
- 125 ml (½ c) grated Cheddar cheese
Bacon quiche
This rich dish will work equally well for Father's Day lunch.
Makes 22 cm quiche (12 slices)
Preparation time: 20 min
Baking time: 40 min
CRUST
FILLING
Preheat the oven to 180 °C.
1. CRUST Grease a 22 cm loose-bottom tin. Mix the ingredients and press on the bottom and up the sides of the tin. Chill and prick the crust.
2. FILLING Fry the bacon until just done. Remove from the pan, chop and set aside. Stir-fry the marrows, onion, carrots and garlic in the oil until tender. Add the spinach and heat until wilted. Add the zest and parsley and set aside.
3. Mix the lemon juice, yoghurt, cottage cheese, eggs, cornflour, chopped bacon and stir-fry vegetables in a bowl. Season with salt and pepper. Spoon the mixture into the crust. Sprinkle over the mozzarella and bake for 40 minutes.
4. Leave to cool for 15 minutes then turn out and serve.
Makes 22 cm quiche (12 slices)
Preparation time: 20 min
Baking time: 40 min
CRUST
- 375 ml (½ c) low-GI bread, crumbled
- 60 ml (¼ c) cake flour
- 250 ml (1 c) oats, lightly toasted
- 5 ml (1 t) mixed herbs
- salt and pepper
- 2 egg whites, lightly whisked
FILLING
- 2-3 rashers back bacon with very little fat
- 4 baby marrows, grated
- 1 onion, chopped
- 2 carrots, grated
- 2 large cloves garlic, chopped
- 30 ml (2 T) olive oil
- 100 g spinach, finely chopped
- 10 ml (2 t) each lemon zest and juice
- 45 ml (3 T) chopped parsley
- 80 ml (¹/3 c) natural yoghurt
- 125 g smooth low-fat cottage cheese
- 2 eggs, whisked
- 5 ml (1 t) cornflour
- salt and pepper
- 60 ml (¼ c) mozzarella
- cheese, grated
The perfect eggs benedict
It's not the easiest of breakfasts to make -- but you won't go wrong with this fail-safe recipe.
Serves: 4-8
HOLLANDAISE SAUCE
EGGS
1. Hollandaise sauce Combine the vinegar, juice and peppercorns in a small saucepan over medium heat and bring to the boil. Reduce the heat and let it simmer uncovered until the liquid is reduced by ½. Strain through a fine sieve into small heatproof bowl and set aside for 10 minutes.
2. Whisk the egg yolks into the vinegar mixture. Place the bowl over a small pot of simmering water but don’t allow the water to touch the base of the bowl. Whisk the mixture over medium heat until thickened. Remove the bowl from the heat and gradually whisk in the melted butter in a thin steady stream, whisking constantly until the sauce is thick and creamy.
3. Eggs Half-fill a large shallow frying pan with water and bring to the boil. Break 1 egg into a cup, then slide into the pan. Repeat with 3 more eggs.
4. When all the eggs are in the pan, allow the water to return to the boil. Cover the pan, turn off the heat, and let it rest for about 4 minutes or until a light film of egg white sets over the yolks. Remove the eggs with a slotted spoon and drain on a paper towel. Cover to keep warm and repeat with the remaining eggs.
5. Divide the lettuce and ham between the rolls, top with eggs and hollandaise sauce and serve.
Serves: 4-8
Preparation: 10 min
Cooking: 20 min
HOLLANDAISE SAUCE
- 15 ml (1 T) white wine vinegar
- 15 ml (1 T) lemon juice
- 2,5 ml (½ t) black peppercorns
- 2 egg yolks
- 125 g butter, melted
EGGS
- 8 eggs
- 4 rolls, sliced and toasted
- 200 g ham
- a handful of lettuce
Sweet French toast with bacon
It's like pudding for breakfast - with bacon.
Serves: 2-4
1. In a bowl, whisk together the eggs and milk. Soak the bread in the egg mixture.
2. Heat a non-stick frying pan over medium heat and add a knob of butter.
3. Fry the bread for 3 minutes per side until golden brown.
4. In a separate pan over medium heat cook the bacon and when almost done sprinkle with sugar and set aside.
5. When the French toast is cooked, serve with the bacon and a drizzle of maple syrup.
Serves: 2-4
Preparation: 5 min
Cooking: 20 min
- 4 eggs
- 60 ml (¼ c) milk
- 4 thick slices bread
- 250 g bacon
- 15 ml (1 T) sugar
- maple syrup, to serve
Chocolate-brownie pancake stack
Does dad have a sweet tooth? You can't go wrong with panckes.
Makes: 18
Pancakes
Sauce
1. Pancakes: Mix all the dry ingredients together in a bowl. In a separate bowl, whisk together the egg, buttermilk and vanilla essence and add the egg mixture to the dry ingredients.
2. In a separate bowl, combine the coffee, peanut butter and butter and add it to the flour mixture.
3. Heat a nonstick pan over medium heat and grease well. Drop spoonfuls of the batter into the pan. Flip the pancakes over and cook on the other side for 2 minutes or until fully cooked. Repeat the process with the remaining batter.
4. Stack the pancakes on top of one another.
5. Sauce: Place the chocolate in a bowl and heat the cream over medium heat until almost boiling. Pour the hot cream over the chocolate and stir until completely melted. The sauce will thicken as it cools. If you want a thinner consistency add a few more tablespoons of hot cream. Reheat as needed in a bowl over a pan of simmering water.
Makes: 18
Preparation: 10 min
Cooking: 5 min each
Pancakes
- 500 ml (2 c) caster sugar
- 625 (2½ c) flour
- 125 ml (½ c) cocoa powder
- 7,5 ml (1½ t) baking powder
- a pinch of salt
- 1 egg
- 125 ml (½ c) buttermilk
- 5 ml (1 t) vanilla essence
- 160 ml (⅔ c) black coffee, hot
- 45 ml (3 T) smooth peanut butter
- 60 g butter, melted
Sauce
- 225 g chocolate
- 250 ml (1 c) cream
Cheesy muffins
These bite-size treats are surprisingly easy to make.
Preparation time: 10 min
Preheat the oven to 180 °C. Combine the eggs with the amasi, oil, parsley and chives.
1. Mix flour, baking powder, seasoning and cheddar in a bowl. Add the egg mixture to the flour mixture and mix lightly until just combined, being careful not to over mix.
2. Half fill greased muffin pans with the mixture. Place a cube of Camembert in the centre of each muffin. Top with the remaining muffin mixture, covering the Camembert.
3. Sprinkle the top of each muffin with Parmesan. Bake in the oven for 20 minutes or until golden.
Preparation time: 10 min
Baking time: 20 min
Makes: 12
- 2 eggs, beaten
- 250 ml (1 c) amasi
- 125 ml (½ c) oil
- 15 ml (1 T) parsley, chopped
- 5 ml (1 t) garlic chives, chopped
- 500 ml (2 c) flour, sifted
- 15 ml (1 T) baking powder
- salt and pepper, to taste
- 250 ml (1 c) cheddar, grated
- 125 ml (½ c) Camembert, cut into blocks
- 125 ml (½ c) Parmesan, grated
Bacon and oat bran crouquettes
Blueberry muffins
Make a few extra for Dad to take to work this week.
Makes 10
1. Preheat the oven to 180 °C. Line 10 muffin tin hollows with cupcake papers.
2. Beat the butter and sugar together until creamy. Add eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition.
3. Add the milk, flour, baking powder, nutmeg and berries.
4. Half-fill the paper cases with the batter and bake for 20 minutes or until a skewer inserted in the middle comes out clean
Makes 10
Preparation time: 10 min
Cooking time: 20 min
- 110 g butter
- 80 ml (⅓ c) caster sugar
- 2 eggs
- 45 ml (3 T) milk
- 180 ml (¾ c) flour
- 7 ml (1½ t) baking powder
- 2 ml (½ t) nutmeg
- 125 g blueberries
All-in-one breakfast cake
Yes, you can eat cake for breakfast! Here’s how.
Serves: 6
Preheat oven to 180 ˚C. Grease a springform cake tin.
1. Heat a large nonstick pan over high heat. Add bacon cook until lightly browned. Remove from the pan and set on a plate.
2. Whisk the eggs, milk, salt and pepper in a bowl. Place the bread in a bowl. Pour in the egg mixture, 200 g cheese and bacon.
3. Rub the egg into the bread. Set aside in the fridge for at least 30 minutes or overnight.
4. Pour the bread mixture into the cake tin, pat down to compress and scatter the remaining cheese over.
5. Bake for 30 minutes or until bubbly and golden on top.
6. Allow to rest for 5 minutes before removing from the tin and cutting into slices to serve.
Serves: 6
Preparation: 10 min
Cooking: 30 min
- 300 g bacon, diced
- 6 eggs
- 310 ml (1¼ c) milk
- salt and pepper
- 1 loaf white bread, torn
- 300 g Cheddar cheese, grated
- handful parsley, finely chopped
