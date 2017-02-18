Baby marrow pizzas

They’re just as juicy and cheesy as the real thing – but this version won’t derail your diet!



Preparation time: 15 min

Cooking time: 15-20 min

SAUCE

15 ml (1 T) olive oil

2 garlic cloves, crushed

1 onion, chopped

1 can (410 g) chopped tomatoes

2 sun-dried tomatoes, chopped

15 ml (1 T) sugar

salt and pepper

PIZZAS

300 g baby marrows, roughly grated

1 egg

100 g mozzarella cheese, grated

TO SERVE

2 rounds feta cheese, roughly crumbled

Preheat the oven to 200 °C Line a baking sheet with aluminium foil and grease with nonstick spray

1. Sauce Heat the oil in a saucepan and fry the garlic and onion until fragrant. Add the remaining ingredients and simmer slowly for 15 minutes

2. Pizzas Mix the ingredients and season with salt and pepper

3. Spoon mounds of the mixture on the baking sheet and flatten slightly to make rough circles

4. Bake the pizzas for 10-12 minutes or until the edges are lightly browned Remove from the foil

5. To serve Spoon the sauce on the pizzas, top with the crumbled feta and rocket (if preferred) and serve immediately

This clever dish is just one of the recipes you’ll find in YOU’s 100 Best Budget Recipes. Click here to get your copy.

