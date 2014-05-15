Bacon and broccoli pasta

By YOU on January 13, 2017
CAR 3 SEPT


Serves 6
Preparation time: 15 min
Cooking time: 10 min 

  • 250 g pasta screws
  • 30 ml (2 T) butter
  • 1 onion, chopped
  • 250 g bacon bits
  • 250 g mushrooms, quartered
  • 250 ml sour cream
  • 250 g broccoli, cut into florets and steamed
  • salt and freshly ground black pepper

Cook the pasta according to the packet instructions until just done and drain.

Heat the butter in a deep pan and sauté the onion for 2 minutes. Add the bacon and fry until brown and crisp.

Add in the mushrooms and stir-fry until soft.

Add the pasta, sour cream, broccoli, salt and pepper. Serve immediately.

You may also like

Creamy mushroom pasta

Cheesy pan chicken pasta

Chicken meatball pasta

[fbcomments]