Bacon and broccoli pasta

Serves 6

Preparation time: 15 min

Cooking time: 10 min

250 g pasta screws

30 ml (2 T) butter

1 onion, chopped

250 g bacon bits

250 g mushrooms, quartered

250 ml sour cream

250 g broccoli, cut into florets and steamed

salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 Cook the pasta according to the packet instructions until just done and drain.

2 Heat the butter in a deep pan and sauté the onion for 2 minutes. Add the bacon and fry until brown and crisp.

3 Add in the mushrooms and stir-fry until soft.

4 Add the pasta, sour cream, broccoli, salt and pepper. Serve immediately.

