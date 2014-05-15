Bacon and broccoli pasta
Byon January 13, 2017
Serves 6
Preparation time: 15 min
Cooking time: 10 min
- 250 g pasta screws
- 30 ml (2 T) butter
- 1 onion, chopped
- 250 g bacon bits
- 250 g mushrooms, quartered
- 250 ml sour cream
- 250 g broccoli, cut into florets and steamed
- salt and freshly ground black pepper
1 Cook the pasta according to the packet instructions until just done and drain.
2 Heat the butter in a deep pan and sauté the onion for 2 minutes. Add the bacon and fry until brown and crisp.
3 Add in the mushrooms and stir-fry until soft.
4 Add the pasta, sour cream, broccoli, salt and pepper. Serve immediately.
