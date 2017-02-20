Baked broccoli and chicken

You can have this creamy meal on the table in 30 minutes or less!

Serves 4

250 g broccoli

15 ml olive oil

250 g mushrooms, halved

salt and freshly ground black pepper

6 cooked chicken breasts, cut into pieces

SAUCE

1 can (415g) creamed mushroom soup

125 ml (½ c) mayonnaise

15 ml (1 T) curry powder

salt and freshly ground pepper

125 ml (½ c) cheddar cheese, grated

1 Preheat the oven to 180 ˚C.

2 Steam the broccoli until done and set aside.

3 Heat the olive oil in a pan, fry the mushrooms until done and season with salt and pepper. Remove the pan from the heat and stir the broccoli, mushrooms and chicken together.

4 SAUCE Mix the mushroom soup, mayonnaise and curry powder together. Season with salt and pepper.

5 Put the chicken mixture in a large oven dish and pour the sauce over it.

6 Sprinkle with the cheese and bake for 15-20 minutes until golden brown and done.

