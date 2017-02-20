Baked broccoli and chicken

By admin on February 20, 2017

You can have this creamy meal on the table in 30 minutes or less!

Baked broccoli and chicken

Serves 4

  • 250 g broccoli
  • 15 ml olive oil
  • 250 g mushrooms, halved
  • salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 6 cooked chicken breasts, cut into pieces

SAUCE

  • 1 can (415g) creamed mushroom soup
  • 125 ml (½ c) mayonnaise
  • 15 ml (1 T) curry powder
  • salt and freshly ground pepper
  • 125 ml (½ c) cheddar cheese, grated

You may also like: 20-minute broccoli frittata

1 Preheat the oven to 180 ˚C.

2 Steam the broccoli until done and set aside.

3 Heat the olive oil in a pan, fry the mushrooms until done and season with salt and pepper. Remove the pan from the heat and stir the broccoli, mushrooms and chicken together.

4 SAUCE Mix the mushroom soup, mayonnaise and curry powder together. Season with salt and pepper.

5 Put the chicken mixture in a large oven dish and pour the sauce over it.

6 Sprinkle with the cheese and bake for 15-20 minutes until golden brown and done.

You may also like: Bacon broccoli pasta

[fbcomments]