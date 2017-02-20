Baked broccoli and chicken
Byon February 20, 2017
You can have this creamy meal on the table in 30 minutes or less!
Serves 4
- 250 g broccoli
- 15 ml olive oil
- 250 g mushrooms, halved
- salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 6 cooked chicken breasts, cut into pieces
SAUCE
- 1 can (415g) creamed mushroom soup
- 125 ml (½ c) mayonnaise
- 15 ml (1 T) curry powder
- salt and freshly ground pepper
- 125 ml (½ c) cheddar cheese, grated
You may also like: 20-minute broccoli frittata
1 Preheat the oven to 180 ˚C.
2 Steam the broccoli until done and set aside.
3 Heat the olive oil in a pan, fry the mushrooms until done and season with salt and pepper. Remove the pan from the heat and stir the broccoli, mushrooms and chicken together.
4 SAUCE Mix the mushroom soup, mayonnaise and curry powder together. Season with salt and pepper.
5 Put the chicken mixture in a large oven dish and pour the sauce over it.
6 Sprinkle with the cheese and bake for 15-20 minutes until golden brown and done.
You may also like: Bacon broccoli pasta