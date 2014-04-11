Baked chicken nuggets

Serves 4

Preparation: 10 min

Cooking: 15 min

250 ml (1 c) breadcrumbs

salt and pepper

15 ml (1 T) oil

4 chicken breasts

125 ml (½ c) flour

2 eggs, whisked

mashed potatoes and a sauce of your choice

1. Preheat the oven to 200 °C.

2. Spread the breadcrumbs on a baking sheet and toast for 5 minutes or until golden. Cool and transfer to a large plate. Stir in salt, pepper and the oil and mix well.

3. Put a wire rack over a baking sheet and grease with oil.

4. Cube the chicken or cut into bite-size pieces.

5. Put the flour and eggs in separate shallow bowls. Working in batches, coat the chicken in the flour, shake off the excess, dip in the egg, then coat with the breadcrumbs.

6. Transfer to the wire rack and bake for 10 minutes, turning after five minutes, or until chicken is done.