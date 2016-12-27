Boerewors rolls with a twist
Serves 4
Preparation time: 20 min
Standing time: 1 hour
Baking time: 20-30 min
- 400 g thin boerewors
- about 500 g readymade bread
- dough
- 50 g melted butter
- tomato sauce to serve
1 Preheat the oven to 180 °C.
2 Soak 8-10 kebab sticks in water.
3 Cut the boerewors into 10 cm lengths and thread each piece onto a soaked kebab stick.
4 Heat a grilling pan and grill the wors until almost done. Cool.
5 Leave the dough to rise for 20-30 minutes.
6 Knead the dough on a flour-dusted surface and divide into equal-sized balls.
7 Flatten the balls into long dough “sausages”. Wrap the dough around the boerewors and pinch to close at top and bottom of the wors.
8 Place on a greased baking sheet. Let it rise for 20 minutes.
9 Brush with melted butter. Bake for 20-30 minutes or until done. Serve with tomato sauce.
