Boerewors rolls with a twist

By Yolanda on December 27, 2016
Sausage rolls meet boerie rolls in the ultimate 'local is lekker' snack!

Serves 4
Preparation time: 20 min
Standing time: 1 hour
Baking time: 20-30 min

  • 400 g thin boerewors
  • about 500 g readymade bread
  • dough
  • 50 g melted butter
  • tomato sauce to serve

1 Preheat the oven to 180 °C.

2 Soak 8-10 kebab sticks in water.

3 Cut the boerewors into 10 cm lengths and thread each piece onto a soaked kebab stick.

4 Heat a grilling pan and grill the wors until almost done. Cool.

5 Leave the dough to rise for 20-30 minutes.

6 Knead the dough on a flour-dusted surface and divide into equal-sized balls.

7 Flatten the balls into long dough “sausages”. Wrap the dough around the boerewors and pinch to close at top and bottom of the wors.

8 Place on a greased baking sheet. Let it rise for 20 minutes.

9 Brush with melted butter. Bake for 20-30 minutes or until done. Serve with tomato sauce.

