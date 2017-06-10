Butterflied chicken tikka

Serves 4

Preparation time: 15 min

Cooking time: 70 min

1 whole chicken

sea salt

Rub

80 ml (1⁄3 c) tikka paste

30 ml (2 T) oil

15 ml (1 T) lemon juice

To serve

cooked polenta

fresh basil

Preheat the oven to 230 °C.

Cut through the chicken carcass on both sides of the backbone and remove. Open out the chicken and flatten with the heel of your hand. Make slits all over the skin of the chicken. Season with sea salt.

RYB Mix the ingredients and rub all over the chicken and into the slits. Transfer the chicken to a roasting pan or ovenproof dish.

Roast for 15 minutes, reduce the temperature to 180 °C and continue roasting until the chicken is tender and done, about 45 minutes.