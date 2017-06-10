Butterflied chicken tikka
Byon June 10, 2017
Serves 4
Preparation time: 15 min
Cooking time: 70 min
1 whole chicken
sea salt
Rub
80 ml (1⁄3 c) tikka paste
30 ml (2 T) oil
15 ml (1 T) lemon juice
To serve
cooked polenta
fresh basil
- Preheat the oven to 230 °C.
- Cut through the chicken carcass on both sides of the backbone and remove. Open out the chicken and flatten with the heel of your hand. Make slits all over the skin of the chicken. Season with sea salt.
- RYB Mix the ingredients and rub all over the chicken and into the slits. Transfer the chicken to a roasting pan or ovenproof dish.
- Roast for 15 minutes, reduce the temperature to 180 °C and continue roasting until the chicken is tender and done, about 45 minutes.
- Serve with cooked polenta
[fbcomments]