Cashew and sweet potato pasta
Byon March 12, 2017
Cashews can be turned into a great sauce. Save leftover sauce for later with steak or a chicken salad.
Serves: 4
Preparation: 10 min
Soaking: 1 hr
Cooking: 10 min
- 250 ml (1 c) cashews
- 200 ml (¾ c) water
- 2,5 ml (½ t) salt
- 1 clove garlic, chopped
- 15 ml (1 T) oil
- 2 sweet potatoes, cubed
- 60 ml (¼ c) vegetable stock
- handful baby spinach
- handful basil leaves
- salt and pepper to taste
- olive oil for drizzling
- 200 g pasta, cooked
You may also like: Garden pasta salad
1. Place the cashews in a bowl, cover with water and soak for 1 hour. Drain. Place in a blender and add the water, salt and garlic. Puree until smooth.
2. Heat the oil in a large pan over high heat. Add the sweet potatoes and toss in the pan for 8 minutes until tender crisp. Pour in the stock and toss in the spinach.
3. Add the basil and half of the cashew sauce to the pan and toss to combine. Season generously with salt and pepper, drizzle olive oil over.
4. Serve over pasta.
You may also like: Sweet potato pastry
Sign up for the YOU Food newsletter and get recipes sent straight to your inbox