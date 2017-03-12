Cashew and sweet potato pasta

Cashews can be turned into a great sauce. Save leftover sauce for later with steak or a chicken salad.

Serves: 4

Preparation: 10 min

Soaking: 1 hr

Cooking: 10 min

250 ml (1 c) cashews

200 ml (¾ c) water

2,5 ml (½ t) salt

1 clove garlic, chopped

15 ml (1 T) oil

2 sweet potatoes, cubed

60 ml (¼ c) vegetable stock

handful baby spinach

handful basil leaves

salt and pepper to taste

olive oil for drizzling

200 g pasta, cooked

1. Place the cashews in a bowl, cover with water and soak for 1 hour. Drain. Place in a blender and add the water, salt and garlic. Puree until smooth.

2. Heat the oil in a large pan over high heat. Add the sweet potatoes and toss in the pan for 8 minutes until tender crisp. Pour in the stock and toss in the spinach.

3. Add the basil and half of the cashew sauce to the pan and toss to combine. Season generously with salt and pepper, drizzle olive oil over.

4. Serve over pasta.

