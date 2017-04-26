Cheesy chicken enchilada casserole

A Mexican favourite, baked to golden perfection.

Serves 8

Preparation: 10 min

Cooking: 30 min

18 corn tortillas

500 ml (2 c) pasta sauce

1 whole roasted chicken, shredded

1 red onion, chopped

2 green chillies, chopped

250 ml (1 c) whole corn kernels

250 ml (1 c) each Cheddar and mozzarella cheese, grated and mixed together

Preheat the oven to 180 °C and grease a 45 cm x 25 cm baking dish with butter.

1 Place 6 tortillas in the bottom of the prepared dish, slightly overlapping. Spoon over 125 ml (½ c) of the pasta sauce, spreading evenly.

2 Top with layers of half each of the shredded chicken, onion, chilli, and corn and a third of the cheese mixture on top.

3 Follow with layers of six more tortillas, 125 ml (½ c) pasta sauce, the remaining chicken, onion, chillies, corn and another third of the cheese mixture.

4 Complete the casserole with another layer of tortillas, 250 ml (1 c) of pasta sauce, and the remaining cheese. Bake in the oven for 30-40 minutes. Stand 5-10 minutes and serve with a salsa.