Cheesy chicken enchilada casserole

A Mexican favourite, baked to golden perfection.
Serves 8
Preparation: 10 min
Cooking: 30 min
- 18 corn tortillas
- 500 ml (2 c) pasta sauce
- 1 whole roasted chicken, shredded
- 1 red onion, chopped
- 2 green chillies, chopped
- 250 ml (1 c) whole corn kernels
- 250 ml (1 c) each Cheddar and mozzarella cheese, grated and mixed together
Preheat the oven to 180 °C and grease a 45 cm x 25 cm baking dish with butter.
1 Place 6 tortillas in the bottom of the prepared dish, slightly overlapping. Spoon over 125 ml (½ c) of the pasta sauce, spreading evenly.
2 Top with layers of half each of the shredded chicken, onion, chilli, and corn and a third of the cheese mixture on top.
3 Follow with layers of six more tortillas, 125 ml (½ c) pasta sauce, the remaining chicken, onion, chillies, corn and another third of the cheese mixture.
4 Complete the casserole with another layer of tortillas, 250 ml (1 c) of pasta sauce, and the remaining cheese. Bake in the oven for 30-40 minutes. Stand 5-10 minutes and serve with a salsa.