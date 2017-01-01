Cheesy pan chicken pasta

A deliciously cheesy take on a supper staple.



Serves: 6

Preparation: 15 min

Cooking: 30 min

1 litre chicken stock

8 chicken breasts

2 onions, sliced

salt and pepper

handful parsley, chopped

5 ml (1 t) dried thyme

50 g butter

2 carrots, diced

250 g mushrooms, quartered

30 ml (2 T) flour

375 ml (1 ½ c) short pasta (such as penne)

500 ml (2 c) cream

250 ml (1 c) frozen peas

Cheddar and mozzarella cheese

Preheat oven to 200 °C.

1. Combine stock and 250 ml (1 c) water in a large saucepan. Add the chicken, sliced onion, salt and pepper and bring to a simmer over high heat, skimming off the foam that rises to the surface.

2. Add the parsley and thyme and cover the pot. Reduce the heat to low and simmer until the chicken is cooked. Strain into a heatproof bowl, reserving the stock. Transfer the chicken to a carving board and set aside to cool.

3. Melt the butter in a large pot over medium heat. Add the carrots and mushrooms to the pot and cook for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.

4. Meanwhile, shred the cooled chicken.

5. Sprinkle the flour into the pot and pour in the stock, stirring continuously. Simmer for 5 minutes and add the pasta. Cook for 8 minutes or until pasta is almost cooked.

6. Add cream, shredded chicken and peas. Transfer the mixture to an oven dish, grate cheese over and bake for 10 minutes or until the cheese is golden.



