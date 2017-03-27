Chicken casserole

Serves 6-8

Preparation: 5 min

Cooking: 35 min

250 ml (1 c) flour

salt and pepper

30 ml (2 T) oil

8 chicken thighs

1 onion, chopped

2 garlic cloves, chopped

1 green pepper, seeded and chopped

400 g chopped tomatoes

2,5 ml (½ t) dried mixed herbs

125 ml (½ c) chicken stock

handful parsley, chopped, to serve

pap to serve

1 Combine the flour and seasoning in a plastic bag, add the chicken and shake the bag to coat well.

2 Heat the oil in a large casserole dish. Fry the chicken until golden on both sides. Remove from the dish and set aside.

3 Add the onion, garlic and green pepper to the pan and sauté until the onion is golden brown. Return the chicken to the pan and add the tomatoes, mixed herbs and stock. Season well, cover with the lid and simmer for 20 minutes.

4 Adjust the seasoning and simmer for a further 5 minutes. Garnish with parsley and serve with the pap.