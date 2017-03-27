Chicken casserole
Byon March 27, 2017
Serves 6-8
Preparation: 5 min
Cooking: 35 min
- 250 ml (1 c) flour
- salt and pepper
- 30 ml (2 T) oil
- 8 chicken thighs
- 1 onion, chopped
- 2 garlic cloves, chopped
- 1 green pepper, seeded and chopped
- 400 g chopped tomatoes
- 2,5 ml (½ t) dried mixed herbs
- 125 ml (½ c) chicken stock
- handful parsley, chopped, to serve
- pap to serve
1 Combine the flour and seasoning in a plastic bag, add the chicken and shake the bag to coat well.
2 Heat the oil in a large casserole dish. Fry the chicken until golden on both sides. Remove from the dish and set aside.
3 Add the onion, garlic and green pepper to the pan and sauté until the onion is golden brown. Return the chicken to the pan and add the tomatoes, mixed herbs and stock. Season well, cover with the lid and simmer for 20 minutes.
4 Adjust the seasoning and simmer for a further 5 minutes. Garnish with parsley and serve with the pap.