Chicken pie
June 4, 2017
A hearty, homely meal that’s easy on the pocket.
Serves: 6
Preparation: 10 min
Cooking: 1 hr 10 min
- 30 ml (2 T) oil
- 600 g chicken gizzards
- 2 red onions, sliced
- 120 g smoked pork rashers, chopped
- 3 cloves garlic, chopped
- 120 g mushrooms, sliced
- 300 g chicken hearts
- 250 g chicken livers
- 15 ml (1 T) flour
- 1 bay leaf
- 15 ml (1 T) sugar
- 300 ml chicken stock
- salt and pepper
- 250 g puff pastry
- beaten egg, for glazing
Preheat oven to 200 ˚C.
Heat oil in a pot over medium heat and add the chicken gizzards in batches until browned. Add the onions, pork and garlic. Continue cooking until the onions are soft.
Add the mushrooms, chicken hearts, livers and stir in the flour. Cook for 2 minutes. Season well and stir in the bay leaf, sugar and stock. Bring to a boil and simmer for 30 minutes. Season and cool.
Put the chicken mixture in a pie dish. Roll out the pastry to make a lid and attach to the dish, making sure the edge is sealed. Cut a steam hole in the centre and glaze with egg.
Bake in the oven for 20 minutes. Reduce heat to 170 ˚C and continue cooking for another 10 minutes or until the pastry is golden. Cover the pie with foil if it browns too quickly.
