Chicken pie

A hearty, homely meal that’s easy on the pocket.

Serves: 6

Preparation: 10 min

Cooking: 1 hr 10 min

30 ml (2 T) oil

600 g chicken gizzards

2 red onions, sliced

120 g smoked pork rashers, chopped

3 cloves garlic, chopped

120 g mushrooms, sliced

300 g chicken hearts

250 g chicken livers

15 ml (1 T) flour

1 bay leaf

15 ml (1 T) sugar

300 ml chicken stock

salt and pepper

250 g puff pastry

beaten egg, for glazing

Preheat oven to 200 ˚C.

Heat oil in a pot over medium heat and add the chicken gizzards in batches until browned. Add the onions, pork and garlic. Continue cooking until the onions are soft.

Add the mushrooms, chicken hearts, livers and stir in the flour. Cook for 2 minutes. Season well and stir in the bay leaf, sugar and stock. Bring to a boil and simmer for 30 minutes. Season and cool.

Put the chicken mixture in a pie dish. Roll out the pastry to make a lid and attach to the dish, making sure the edge is sealed. Cut a steam hole in the centre and glaze with egg.

Bake in the oven for 20 minutes. Reduce heat to 170 ˚C and continue cooking for another 10 minutes or until the pastry is golden. Cover the pie with foil if it browns too quickly.