Chocolate bread pudding

Rich and gooey bread pudding is real weekend comfort food.

Serves 4-6.

Preparation time: 15-20 min.

Baking time: 30-40 min.

4 large day-old croissants

200 g milk chocolate

45 ml (3 T) orange liqueur

300 ml cream

300 ml milk

5 ml (1 t) vanilla essence

6 extra-large egg yolks

150 ml caster sugar

40 ml (8 t) soft brown sugar

5 ml (1 t) ground cinnamon

1 Preheat the oven to 180 °C and grease a large ovenproof dish with butter or nonstick spray.

2 Break the croissants into chunks and arrange two thirds in the prepared dish.

3 Break half the chocolate into pieces and scatter among the croissant pieces.

4 Drizzle the croissant pieces with the orange liqueur.

5 Bring the cream, milk and vanilla essence to the boil in a small saucepan and set aside.

6 Beat the egg yolks and caster sugar with an electric beater then beat a little of the hot milk mixture into the egg mixture.

7 Add the remaining hot milk mixture to the egg mixture and beat well.

8 Pour the egg and milk mixture over the croissant and chocolate pieces in the dish.

9 Arrange the remaining croissant pieces on top and sprinkle with the brown sugar and cinnamon.

10 Bake for 30 to 40 minutes or until done.

11 Melt the remaining chocolate over boiling water or in the microwave oven and drizzle it over the pudding as soon as it comes out of the oven.