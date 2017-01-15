Gooey chocolate-brownie pancakes
Byon January 15, 2017
Makes: 18
Preparation: 10 min
Cooking: 5 min each
Pancakes
- 500 ml (2 c) caster sugar
- 625 (2½ c) flour
- 125 ml (½ c) cocoa powder
- 7,5 ml (1½ t) baking powder
- a pinch of salt
- 1 egg
- 125 ml (½ c) buttermilk
- 5 ml (1 t) vanilla essence
- 160 ml (⅔ c) black coffee, hot
- 45 ml (3 T) smooth peanut butter
- 60 g butter, melted
Sauce
- 225 g chocolate
- 250 ml (1 c) cream
1. Pancakes: Mix all the dry ingredients together in a bowl. In a separate bowl, whisk together the egg, buttermilk and vanilla essence and add the egg mixture to the dry ingredients.
2. In a separate bowl, combine the coffee, peanut butter and butter and add it to the flour mixture.
3. Heat a nonstick pan over medium heat and grease well. Drop spoonfuls of the batter into the pan. Flip the pancakes over and cook on the other side for 2 minutes or until fully cooked. Repeat the process with the remaining batter.
4. Stack the pancakes on top of one another.
5. Sauce: Place the chocolate in a bowl and heat the cream over medium heat until almost boiling. Pour the hot cream over the chocolate and stir until completely melted. The sauce will thicken as it cools. If you want a thinner consistency add a few more tablespoons of hot cream. Reheat as needed in a bowl over a pan of simmering water.