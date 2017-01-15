Gooey chocolate-brownie pancakes

Makes: 18

Preparation: 10 min

Cooking: 5 min each

Pancakes

500 ml (2 c) caster sugar

625 (2½ c) flour

125 ml (½ c) cocoa powder

7,5 ml (1½ t) baking powder

a pinch of salt

1 egg

125 ml (½ c) buttermilk

5 ml (1 t) vanilla essence

160 ml (⅔ c) black coffee, hot

45 ml (3 T) smooth peanut butter

60 g butter, melted

Sauce

225 g chocolate

250 ml (1 c) cream

1. Pancakes: Mix all the dry ingredients together in a bowl. In a separate bowl, whisk together the egg, buttermilk and vanilla essence and add the egg mixture to the dry ingredients.

2. In a separate bowl, combine the coffee, peanut butter and butter and add it to the flour mixture.

3. Heat a nonstick pan over medium heat and grease well. Drop spoonfuls of the batter into the pan. Flip the pancakes over and cook on the other side for 2 minutes or until fully cooked. Repeat the process with the remaining batter.

4. Stack the pancakes on top of one another.

5. Sauce: Place the chocolate in a bowl and heat the cream over medium heat until almost boiling. Pour the hot cream over the chocolate and stir until completely melted. The sauce will thicken as it cools. If you want a thinner consistency add a few more tablespoons of hot cream. Reheat as needed in a bowl over a pan of simmering water.