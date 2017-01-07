Chocolate milk tart

Makes 1 medium tart

Preparation: 15 min

Cooking: 30 min

CRUST

100 g butter, softened

80 ml (⅓ c) golden syrup

2 eggs

50 g chocolate, melted

200 ml (¾ c) flour

5 ml (1 t) baking powder

pinch of salt

FILLING

4 large eggs, separated

2 ml (½ t) vanilla essence

750 ml (3 c) milk

30 ml (2 T) flour

30 ml (2 T) cornflour

pinch of salt

80 ml (⅓ c) golden syrup

250 g butter, cubed

TO SERVE

grated chocolate to garnish

Preheat the oven to 180 °C. Grease a 23 cm pie dish.

1 Crust: Beat the butter and syrup together and add the eggs one by one, beating well after each addition. Stir in the melted chocolate.

2 Sift the dry ingredients into a large bowl. Add the egg mixture and stir to form a smooth paste.

3 Spread the crust mixture evenly over the base and up the sides of the prepared pie dishes.

4 Filling: Whisk the egg whites until frothy, add the vanilla essence and whisk until stiff peaks form.

5 Mix 125ml (½ c) of the milk with the flour, cornflour, salt and syrup until smooth. Set aside.

6 In a saucepan over medium heat, bring the remaining milk to just below boiling point. Remove from the heat and stir in the flour mixture. Return to the heat and stir continuously until the mixture thickens. Add the butter, a little at a time, mixing until well combined. Beat the egg yolks into the warmed milk mixture.

7 Gently fold in the whisked egg whites. Pour into the prepared dish. Bake for 20 minutes. Cool.

8 To serve: Sprinkle grated chocolate on top and serve.