Classic macaroni cheese

By Carmen Niehaus on May 10, 2017
PHOTO: Archives

Old faithful! Here’s an easy way to make everyone’s favourite comfort food.

Serves 4-6
Preparation: 20 min
Cooking: 20 min

  • 60 ml (¼ c) butter
  • 60 ml (¼ c) flour
  • 500-625 ml (2- 2½ c) milk
  • salt and pepper
  • 10 ml (2 t) olive oil
  • 250 g mushrooms, quartered
  • 1 thyme sprig
  • 15 ml (1 T) dried
  • Italian mixed herbs
  • 500 g elbow macaroni, cooked
  • 60 ml (¼ c) white Cheddar, grated
  • 60 ml (¼ c) mature Cheddar, grated
  • 60 ml (¼ c) mozzarella cheese, grated

Preheat the oven to 180 °C and grease an ovenproof dish with nonstick spray.

1 Make a white sauce: heat the butter in a small saucepan over medium to low heat and stir in the flour to form a smooth paste. Slowly whisk in the milk, season with salt and pepper and continue whisking until thickened.

2 Heat the oil in a pan and fry the mushrooms with the thyme until browned.

3 Mix the mushrooms and remaining ingredients, setting a bit of the cheese aside. Pour the white sauce over and mix well. Spoon into the prepared dish, sprinkle the remaining cheese over and bake for 15-20 minutes or until the cheese has browned.

