Classic macaroni cheese

Old faithful! Here’s an easy way to make everyone’s favourite comfort food.

Serves 4-6

Preparation: 20 min

Cooking: 20 min

60 ml (¼ c) butter

60 ml (¼ c) flour

500-625 ml (2- 2½ c) milk

salt and pepper

10 ml (2 t) olive oil

250 g mushrooms, quartered

1 thyme sprig

15 ml (1 T) dried

Italian mixed herbs

500 g elbow macaroni, cooked

60 ml (¼ c) white Cheddar, grated

60 ml (¼ c) mature Cheddar, grated

60 ml (¼ c) mozzarella cheese, grated

Preheat the oven to 180 °C and grease an ovenproof dish with nonstick spray.

1 Make a white sauce: heat the butter in a small saucepan over medium to low heat and stir in the flour to form a smooth paste. Slowly whisk in the milk, season with salt and pepper and continue whisking until thickened.

2 Heat the oil in a pan and fry the mushrooms with the thyme until browned.

3 Mix the mushrooms and remaining ingredients, setting a bit of the cheese aside. Pour the white sauce over and mix well. Spoon into the prepared dish, sprinkle the remaining cheese over and bake for 15-20 minutes or until the cheese has browned.