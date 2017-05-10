Classic macaroni cheese
Byon May 10, 2017
Old faithful! Here’s an easy way to make everyone’s favourite comfort food.
Serves 4-6
Preparation: 20 min
Cooking: 20 min
- 60 ml (¼ c) butter
- 60 ml (¼ c) flour
- 500-625 ml (2- 2½ c) milk
- salt and pepper
- 10 ml (2 t) olive oil
- 250 g mushrooms, quartered
- 1 thyme sprig
- 15 ml (1 T) dried
- Italian mixed herbs
- 500 g elbow macaroni, cooked
- 60 ml (¼ c) white Cheddar, grated
- 60 ml (¼ c) mature Cheddar, grated
- 60 ml (¼ c) mozzarella cheese, grated
Preheat the oven to 180 °C and grease an ovenproof dish with nonstick spray.
1 Make a white sauce: heat the butter in a small saucepan over medium to low heat and stir in the flour to form a smooth paste. Slowly whisk in the milk, season with salt and pepper and continue whisking until thickened.
2 Heat the oil in a pan and fry the mushrooms with the thyme until browned.
3 Mix the mushrooms and remaining ingredients, setting a bit of the cheese aside. Pour the white sauce over and mix well. Spoon into the prepared dish, sprinkle the remaining cheese over and bake for 15-20 minutes or until the cheese has browned.
