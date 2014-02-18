Coconut chicken curry
Serves 4
Preparation: 10 min
Cooking: 20 min
- 1 pouch (70 g) yellow curry paste
- 1 can (400 ml) coconut cream or coconut milk
- 375 ml (1½ c) water
- 4 chicken breasts, cubed
- handful of peanuts, toasted
- 2 red chillies, chopped
- handful of fresh coriander, roughly chopped
1 Gently fry the curry paste in a pot to release the flavour and aroma.
2 Add the coconut cream or coconut milk and water and bring to boil.
3 Add the chicken and simmer for 15 minutes.
4 Ladle the chicken coconut mixture into four deep bowls and garnish with the peanuts, chillies and fresh coriander.
