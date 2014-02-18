Coconut chicken curry

This quick yellow curry is easy to make and so tasty! PHOTO: David Briers

Serves 4
Preparation: 10 min
Cooking: 20 min

  • 1 pouch (70 g) yellow curry paste
  • 1 can (400 ml) coconut cream or coconut milk
  • 375 ml (1½ c) water
  • 4 chicken breasts, cubed
  • handful of peanuts, toasted
  • 2 red chillies, chopped
  • handful of fresh coriander, roughly chopped

1 Gently fry the curry paste in a pot to release the flavour and aroma.

2 Add the coconut cream or coconut milk and water and bring to boil.

3 Add the chicken and simmer for 15 minutes.

4 Ladle the chicken coconut mixture into four deep bowls and garnish with the peanuts, chillies and fresh coriander.

