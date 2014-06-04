Coconut ice balls

By YOU on March 12, 2017
These treats are so easy to make you could leave it to the kids.

These treats are so easy to make you could leave it to the kids.



Makes about 70 small balls
Preparation time: 10 min

  • 1 can (385 g) condensed milk
  • 830 ml icing sugar, sifted
  • 900 ml coconut
  • 5 ml (1 t) vanilla essence
  • few drops pink food colouring

You may also like: Coconut-covered chocolate fudge

Put a strip of baking paper on a tray.

1 Mix the ingredients, except the food colouring, in a bowl and stir well – the mixture will be very stiff so use your hands to mix it.

2 Divide the mixture in half and colour half with a few drops of food colouring. Shape both halves of the mixture into small balls and leave on the baking paper until they harden.

3 Store in an airtight container.

Sign up for the YOU Food newsletter and get recipes sent straight to your inbox

  • By signing up, you give your permission to Media24 and our sponsors to occasionally send you promotional and marketing material via SMS or email.