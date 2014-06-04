Coconut ice balls
Byon March 12, 2017
Makes about 70 small balls
Preparation time: 10 min
- 1 can (385 g) condensed milk
- 830 ml icing sugar, sifted
- 900 ml coconut
- 5 ml (1 t) vanilla essence
- few drops pink food colouring
Put a strip of baking paper on a tray.
1 Mix the ingredients, except the food colouring, in a bowl and stir well – the mixture will be very stiff so use your hands to mix it.
2 Divide the mixture in half and colour half with a few drops of food colouring. Shape both halves of the mixture into small balls and leave on the baking paper until they harden.
3 Store in an airtight container.
