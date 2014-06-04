Coconut ice balls

Makes about 70 small balls

Preparation time: 10 min

1 can (385 g) condensed milk

830 ml icing sugar, sifted

900 ml coconut

5 ml (1 t) vanilla essence

few drops pink food colouring

You may also like: Coconut-covered chocolate fudge

Put a strip of baking paper on a tray.

1 Mix the ingredients, except the food colouring, in a bowl and stir well – the mixture will be very stiff so use your hands to mix it.

2 Divide the mixture in half and colour half with a few drops of food colouring. Shape both halves of the mixture into small balls and leave on the baking paper until they harden.

3 Store in an airtight container.