Crunchy caramel popcorn

By Hope Malau on March 4, 2017
Crunchy caramel popcorn

PHOTO: Jacques Stander



Popcorn can be sweetened at home for movie night!

Serves 6
Preparation: 10 min
Cooking: 5 min 

  • 60 ml (¼ c) oil
  • 125 ml (½ c) corn kernels
  • 80 ml (⅓ c) honey
  • 125 ml (½ c) castor sugar

1 Heat 30 ml (2 T) oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add the popcorn, cover and cook, shaking the pan, for 4 minutes or until popped. Set aside.

2 Place the remaining oil, honey and castor sugar in a small saucepan over medium heat. Bring to the boil and cook for 3 minutes or until golden and thickened.

3 Remove from the heat. Working quickly, pour the honey mixture over the popcorn. Mix to combine before spooning onto large trays lined with non-stick baking paper and allow to cool. And serve.

Sign up for the YOU Food newsletter and get recipes sent straight to your inbox

  • By signing up, you give your permission to Media24 and our sponsors to occasionally send you promotional and marketing material via SMS or email.