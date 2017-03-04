Crunchy caramel popcorn

Popcorn can be sweetened at home for movie night!

Serves 6

Preparation: 10 min

Cooking: 5 min

60 ml (¼ c) oil

125 ml (½ c) corn kernels

80 ml (⅓ c) honey

125 ml (½ c) castor sugar

1 Heat 30 ml (2 T) oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add the popcorn, cover and cook, shaking the pan, for 4 minutes or until popped. Set aside.

2 Place the remaining oil, honey and castor sugar in a small saucepan over medium heat. Bring to the boil and cook for 3 minutes or until golden and thickened.

3 Remove from the heat. Working quickly, pour the honey mixture over the popcorn. Mix to combine before spooning onto large trays lined with non-stick baking paper and allow to cool. And serve.