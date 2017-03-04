Crunchy caramel popcorn
Popcorn can be sweetened at home for movie night!
Serves 6
Preparation: 10 min
Cooking: 5 min
- 60 ml (¼ c) oil
- 125 ml (½ c) corn kernels
- 80 ml (⅓ c) honey
- 125 ml (½ c) castor sugar
1 Heat 30 ml (2 T) oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add the popcorn, cover and cook, shaking the pan, for 4 minutes or until popped. Set aside.
2 Place the remaining oil, honey and castor sugar in a small saucepan over medium heat. Bring to the boil and cook for 3 minutes or until golden and thickened.
3 Remove from the heat. Working quickly, pour the honey mixture over the popcorn. Mix to combine before spooning onto large trays lined with non-stick baking paper and allow to cool. And serve.
