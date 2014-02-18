Easy mayonnaise chicken bake
Byon May 6, 2017
Serves 4
Preparation time: 15 min
Cooking time: 1 hour
- 1 kg chicken pieces (thighs and drumsticks)
- salt
SAUCE
- 250 ml (1 c) good quality mayonnaise
- 1 bunch fresh coriander, chopped
- 1 bunch fresh mint, chopped
- pinch of black pepper
- 5 ml (1 t) chilli powder
TO SERVE
- rotis, rice or bread rolls
1 Preheat the oven to 180 °C.
2 Season the chicken with salt.
3 SAUCE Mix the ingredients.
4 Pour the sauce over the chicken, mix well and arrange in an ovenproof dish. Allow to marinate for 10 minutes.
5 Bake for about 1 hour or until done and golden brown.
6 Serve with rotis, rice or bread rolls.
