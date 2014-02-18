Easy mayonnaise chicken bake

By YOU on May 6, 2017
Mayonnaise chicken

PHOTO: David Briers



Serves 4
Preparation time: 15 min
Cooking time: 1 hour

  • 1 kg chicken pieces (thighs and drumsticks)
  • salt

SAUCE

  • 250 ml (1 c) good quality mayonnaise
  • 1 bunch fresh coriander, chopped
  • 1 bunch fresh mint, chopped
  • pinch of black pepper
  • 5 ml (1 t) chilli powder

TO SERVE

  • rotis, rice or bread rolls 

1 Preheat the oven to 180 °C.

2 Season the chicken with salt.

3 SAUCE Mix the ingredients.

4 Pour the sauce over the chicken, mix well and arrange in an ovenproof dish. Allow to marinate for 10 minutes.

5 Bake for about 1 hour or until done and golden brown.

6 Serve with rotis, rice or bread rolls.

