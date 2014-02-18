Finger-licking chicken

Skip the drive-thru and make this tasty dish at home.

Serves 4-6

Preparation time: 10 min

Baking time: 30 min

500 ml (2 c) flour

45 ml (3 T) paprika

10 ml (2 t) baking powder

15 ml (1 T) barbeque spice

salt and pepper

8 chicken pieces

2 eggs

125 ml (½ c) milk

50 g butter, melted

1. Preheat the oven to 180 °C.

2. In a sealable plastic bag combine the flour, paprika, baking powder, barbeque spice, salt and pepper.

3. Add the chicken pieces to the bag, seal and shake to ensure the chicken is well coated. Transfer to a baking sheet and set aside for 10 minutes.

4. In a shallow whisk together the eggs and milk. Dip the chicken pieces in the mixture then drop them back into the flour mixture in the plastic bag to coat again.

5. Grease a baking sheet and arrange the flour-coated chicken on it. Spoon a little of the butter over each chicken piece. Bake for 30 minutes or until golden and cooked through. Serve with salad, rice and homemade tomato sauce.