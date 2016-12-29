Fish potjie

SERVES 6

Preparation time: 10-15 min

Cooking time: about 45 min

30 ml (2T) olive oil

30g butter

3 onions, coarsely chopped

4 garlic cloves, finely chopped

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 kg mixed fresh seafood or 3-4 types of fish, cubed

1-2 litres (4 c) seafood stock

375 ml (1 ½ c) dry white wine

5 ml (1t) saffron

150 ml finely chopped fresh fennel

1 can (410 g) chopped tomatoes

1 Heat the olive oil and butter in a flat-bottom cast-iron pot and fry the onions and garlic until soft and translucent. Season with salt and pepper

2 Add the rest of the ingredients and bring to the boil. Cover.

3 Remove some of the coals to bring down the heat and prevent the fish from disintegrating as it cooks.

4 Simmer for 30-40 minutes or until cooked and fragrant. Season with salt and pepper. Serve with rice or freshly baked bread.

