Fish potjie
Byon December 27, 2016
SERVES 6
Preparation time: 10-15 min
Cooking time: about 45 min
- 30 ml (2T) olive oil
- 30g butter
- 3 onions, coarsely chopped
- 4 garlic cloves, finely chopped
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 2 kg mixed fresh seafood or 3-4 types of fish, cubed
- 1-2 litres (4 c) seafood stock
- 375 ml (1 ½ c) dry white wine
- 5 ml (1t) saffron
- 150 ml finely chopped fresh fennel
- 1 can (410 g) chopped tomatoes
1 Heat the olive oil and butter in a flat-bottom cast-iron pot and fry the onions and garlic until soft and translucent. Season with salt and pepper
2 Add the rest of the ingredients and bring to the boil. Cover.
3 Remove some of the coals to bring down the heat and prevent the fish from disintegrating as it cooks.
4 Simmer for 30-40 minutes or until cooked and fragrant. Season with salt and pepper. Serve with rice or freshly baked bread.
Are you the best female braaier in the country? Then you stand a chance of winning R25 000 in prizes! Send your recipe to braai@you.co.za so that we can put it to the test!