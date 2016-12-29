Fish potjie

By YOU on December 27, 2016
Jennifer Matthews from Johannesburg sent us this Fish Potjie recipe. “This recipe comes from an old magazine in the days when crayfish was readily available. Back then we made the potjie with crayfish and three to four types of fish.”

SERVES 6
Preparation time: 10-15 min
Cooking time: about 45 min

  • 30 ml (2T) olive oil
  • 30g butter
  • 3 onions, coarsely chopped
  • 4 garlic cloves, finely chopped
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 kg mixed fresh seafood or 3-4 types of fish, cubed
  • 1-2 litres (4 c) seafood stock
  • 375 ml (1 ½ c) dry white wine
  • 5 ml (1t) saffron
  • 150 ml finely chopped fresh fennel
  • 1 can (410 g) chopped tomatoes

1 Heat the olive oil and butter in a flat-bottom cast-iron pot and fry the onions and garlic until soft and translucent. Season with salt and pepper

2 Add the rest of the ingredients and bring to the boil. Cover.

3 Remove some of the coals to bring down the heat and prevent the fish from disintegrating as it cooks.

4 Simmer for 30-40 minutes or until cooked and fragrant. Season with salt and pepper. Serve with rice or freshly baked bread.

