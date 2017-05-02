Flavourful biryani
May 2, 2017
Serves: 6
Preparation: 15 min
Cooking: 50 min
- 250 ml (1 c) plain yoghurt
- 1 green chilli, finely chopped
- 4 garlic cloves, crushed
- 50 g fresh ginger, grated
- 2, 5 ml (½ t) each ground cloves, ground cinnamon, cumin and ground coriander
- 750 g lamb goulash meat
- 350 g basmati rice
- 75 g butter
- 2 onions, finely sliced
- 5 ml (1 t) turmeric
- 10 ml (2 t) mild curry
- 1 cinnamon stick, broken into 3 pieces
- 12 cardamom pods, cracked
Preheat the oven to 150°C
- Mix the yoghurt, chilli, garlic, ginger, cloves, cinnamon and half the cumin and half the ground coriander in a bowl. Season well, then add the lamb and toss to coat. Cover, chill and marinate for 2 hours.
- After 2 hours, bring the marinated lamb up to room temperature. Rinse the rice in cold water until water runs clear.
- Heat butter in a wide pan over a medium heat. Add the onions and cook, stirring, for 15 minutes. Stir in the remaining cumin, coriander, turmeric and curry cook for 1 minute, then set aside.
- Put the cinnamon stick, cardamom pods and a good pinch of salt in a saucepan, half-fill with water and bring to the boil. Add the rice, stir and return to the boil. Cook for 2 minutes, drain and mix into the onions.
- Melt the tablespoon of butter over a low heat in a deep casserole with a tight-fitting lid. Spread a little of the rice in a thin layer on the bottom of the dish, then top with half the lamb and its marinade. Top with half the remaining rice, and spoon the remaining lamb and its marinade on top. Spread the last of the rice on top. Cover tightly with foil, then the lid, and turn up the heat on the stove for 30 seconds to build up steam.
- Transfer to the oven and bake for 30 minutes until the lamb and rice are tender – dig out a piece of lamb to check.
- Sprinkle the biryani with chopped coriander, then spoon onto warm serving plates.