Good old-fashioned chocolate pudding

Enjoy with custard and ice cream!

Serves: 6

Preparation: 10 min

Cooking: 30 min

70 g butter

125 ml (½ c) castor sugar

2 eggs

5 ml (1 t) vanilla essence

500 ml (2 c) flour

10 ml (2 t) baking powder

60 ml (¼ c) cocoa powder

5 ml (1 t) coffee powder

1 litre (4 c) milk

Sauce

80 ml (⅓ c) brown sugar

125 ml (½ c) cream

80 ml (⅓ c) milk stout

Preheat the oven to 180 °C and grease a medium, ovenproof dish.

1. In a large bowl, whisk together the butter and sugar. Add the eggs one at a time, mixing well after each addition.

2. Stir in the vanilla. Sift together the flour, baking powder, cocoa powder and coffee powder. Alternating, add the dry ingredients and milk to the sugar mixture.

3. When all the ingredients are well combined, transfer the batter to the prepared dish and place in the oven. Bake for 30 minutes until the pudding is still slightly moist in the middle.

4. Sauce: While the pudding is baking, combine the sugar, cream and milk stout in a small saucepan and bring to the boil. Allow to simmer for 5 minutes then remove from the heat and set aside.

5. Remove the pudding from the oven and drizzle over the sauce while still warm.

Serves: 6

Preparation: 10 min

Cooking: 30 min

70 g butter

125 ml (½ c) castor sugar

2 eggs

5 ml (1 t) vanilla essence

500 ml (2 c) flour

10 ml (2 t) baking powder

60 ml (¼ c) cocoa powder

5 ml (1 t) coffee powder

1 litre (4 c) milk

Sauce

80 ml (⅓ c) brown sugar

125 ml (½ c) cream

80 ml (⅓ c) milk stout

Preheat the oven to 180 °C and grease a medium, ovenproof dish.

1. In a large bowl, whisk together the butter and sugar. Add the eggs one at a time, mixing well after each addition.

2. Stir in the vanilla. Sift together the flour, baking powder, cocoa powder and coffee powder. Alternating, add the dry ingredients and milk to the sugar mixture.

3. When all the ingredients are well combined, transfer the batter to the prepared dish and place in the oven. Bake for 30 minutes until the pudding is still slightly moist in the middle.

4. Sauce: While the pudding is baking, combine the sugar, cream and milk stout in a small saucepan and bring to the boil. Allow to simmer for 5 minutes then remove from the heat and set aside.

5. Remove the pudding from the oven and drizzle over the sauce while still warm.