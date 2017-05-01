Good old-fashioned chocolate pudding
Byon May 1, 2017
Enjoy with custard and ice cream!
Serves: 6
Preparation: 10 min
Cooking: 30 min
- 70 g butter
- 125 ml (½ c) castor sugar
- 2 eggs
- 5 ml (1 t) vanilla essence
- 500 ml (2 c) flour
- 10 ml (2 t) baking powder
- 60 ml (¼ c) cocoa powder
- 5 ml (1 t) coffee powder
- 1 litre (4 c) milk
Sauce
- 80 ml (⅓ c) brown sugar
- 125 ml (½ c) cream
- 80 ml (⅓ c) milk stout
Preheat the oven to 180 °C and grease a medium, ovenproof dish.
1. In a large bowl, whisk together the butter and sugar. Add the eggs one at a time, mixing well after each addition.
2. Stir in the vanilla. Sift together the flour, baking powder, cocoa powder and coffee powder. Alternating, add the dry ingredients and milk to the sugar mixture.
3. When all the ingredients are well combined, transfer the batter to the prepared dish and place in the oven. Bake for 30 minutes until the pudding is still slightly moist in the middle.
4. Sauce: While the pudding is baking, combine the sugar, cream and milk stout in a small saucepan and bring to the boil. Allow to simmer for 5 minutes then remove from the heat and set aside.
5. Remove the pudding from the oven and drizzle over the sauce while still warm.
