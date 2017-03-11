Hearty tuna and potato bake

Homey, hearty and budget-friendly. Add this satisfying dish to your recipe repertoire

Serves 4

Preparation time: 20 min

Cooking time: 40-50 min

You may also like: Easy tuna and rice bake

3 cans (170 g each) tuna, drained

6 large potatoes

60 g butter

1 red onion, chopped

2 garlic cloves, chopped

salt and freshly ground

black pepper to taste

45 ml (3 T) flour

350 ml milk

250 ml (1 c) natural yoghurt

100 g baby spinach leaves, shredded

100 g cheddar cheese, grated

fresh basil leaves to garnish

1 Preheat the oven to 200 °C and grease a medium-sized ovenproof dish with nonstick food spray or melted butter.

2 Drain the tuna.

3 Peel the potatoes, place them in a large saucepan of salted water and boil until just done.

4 Drain and cut them into 1 cm thick slices. Set aside.

5 Heat the butter and fry the onion and garlic for 1 minute.

6 Season and fry until fragrant.

7 Make a white sauce from the flour, milk and yoghurt.

8 Arrange half the potato slices in the prepared dish. Season with salt and pepper.

9 Sprinkle half the tuna and half the spinach over the potatoes, then pour half the white sauce over. Make sure the sauce penetrates between the potato slices.

10 Arrange remaining potato slices on top of the white sauce and repeat with the rest of the tuna, spinach and white sauce.

11 Sprinkle cheese over and bake for 20-30 minutes or until done. Garnish with basil. A simple tomato salad would go well with this dish.

You may also like: Three-cheese potatoes

Sign up for the YOU newsletter to get six delicious dishes delivered straight to your inbox once a week — totally free. Interested? Sign up below.