Choc-chip hot cross buns

Makes 15

Preparation: 20 min

Rising: 1½ hour

Cooking: 25 min

5 x 250 ml (5 c) bread flour

60 ml (¼ c) caster sugar

1 sachet (10 g) instant yeast

5 ml (1 t) allspice

5 ml (1 t) cinnamon

2 ml (½ t) salt

125 ml (½ c) currants

60 g butter

330 ml (1⅓ c) milk

2 eggs

5 ml (1 t) vanilla essence

100 g chocolate chips

FLOUR PASTE

125 ml (½ c) flour

60 ml (¼ c) water

GLAZE

60 ml (¼ c) sugar

30 ml (2 T) water

1 Put the flour, sugar, yeast, spices and salt in a bowl and stir in the currants.

2 Heat the butter and milk in a small pot over medium heat until the butter melts and the milk is lukewarm. Whisk in 1 egg and the vanilla essence. Stir in the dry ingredients with a wooden spoon then use your hands to mix to form a soft dough.

3 Knead the dough on a lightly floured surface for 10 minutes or until smooth. Transfer to a greased bowl and cover with clingfilm. Leave to rise for 1 hour or until doubled in volume.

4 Preheat the oven to 180 °C. Line a baking sheet with baking paper.

5 Punch down the dough and knead for 3 minutes or until smooth. Knead in the chocolate chips until evenly distributed.

6 Divide the dough into 15 equal pieces. Roll each into a ball and pack on the baking sheet. Cover with a damp cloth and set aside for 30 minutes or until doubled in volume.

7 Flour paste: Mix flour and water in a bowl and beat with a wooden spoon until smooth. Spoon into a piping bag.

8 Beat the remaining egg and brush the tops of the buns with the egg. Pipe a flour paste cross on each bun. Bake for 25 minutes or until done – a skewer inserted in the middle should come out clean.

9 Glaze: Heat the sugar and water in a small pot over medium heat until sugar has dissolved. Brush the hot cross buns with the glaze.