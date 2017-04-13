Choc-chip hot cross buns
Byon April 13, 2017
Makes 15
Preparation: 20 min
Rising: 1½ hour
Cooking: 25 min
- 5 x 250 ml (5 c) bread flour
- 60 ml (¼ c) caster sugar
- 1 sachet (10 g) instant yeast
- 5 ml (1 t) allspice
- 5 ml (1 t) cinnamon
- 2 ml (½ t) salt
- 125 ml (½ c) currants
- 60 g butter
- 330 ml (1⅓ c) milk
- 2 eggs
- 5 ml (1 t) vanilla essence
- 100 g chocolate chips
FLOUR PASTE
- 125 ml (½ c) flour
- 60 ml (¼ c) water
GLAZE
- 60 ml (¼ c) sugar
- 30 ml (2 T) water
1 Put the flour, sugar, yeast, spices and salt in a bowl and stir in the currants.
2 Heat the butter and milk in a small pot over medium heat until the butter melts and the milk is lukewarm. Whisk in 1 egg and the vanilla essence. Stir in the dry ingredients with a wooden spoon then use your hands to mix to form a soft dough.
3 Knead the dough on a lightly floured surface for 10 minutes or until smooth. Transfer to a greased bowl and cover with clingfilm. Leave to rise for 1 hour or until doubled in volume.
4 Preheat the oven to 180 °C. Line a baking sheet with baking paper.
5 Punch down the dough and knead for 3 minutes or until smooth. Knead in the chocolate chips until evenly distributed.
6 Divide the dough into 15 equal pieces. Roll each into a ball and pack on the baking sheet. Cover with a damp cloth and set aside for 30 minutes or until doubled in volume.
7 Flour paste: Mix flour and water in a bowl and beat with a wooden spoon until smooth. Spoon into a piping bag.
8 Beat the remaining egg and brush the tops of the buns with the egg. Pipe a flour paste cross on each bun. Bake for 25 minutes or until done – a skewer inserted in the middle should come out clean.
9 Glaze: Heat the sugar and water in a small pot over medium heat until sugar has dissolved. Brush the hot cross buns with the glaze.
Sign up for the YOU Food newsletter and get recipes sent straight to your inbox