Hot cross buns stuffed with Easter eggs

Two of our favourite Easter treats rolled into one. Quite literally!

Makes 12 buns

Preparation time: 20 min

Rising time: 1½-2 hours

Baking time: 30-40 min

You may also like: How to make these cute bunny decorations for your Easter table

DOUGH

4 x 250 ml (4 c) cake flour

1 packet (10 g) instant yeast

60 ml (¼ c) caster sugar

5 ml (1 t) mixed spice

2 ml (½ t) cinnamon

pinch of salt

375 ml (1½ c) currants

40 g butter

300 ml milk

2 eggs, whisked

FILLING

6 marshmallow Easter eggs

6 white chocolate Easter eggs

TO COMPLETE

milk for brushing

honey for drizzling

Preheat the oven to 190 °C. Line 2 baking sheets with baking paper.

You may also like: Good old-fashioned hot cross buns

1 Dough Combine the dry ingredients and currants in a mixing bowl.

2 Melt the butter in the microwave oven and add the milk. Microwave for 1 minute more or until lukewarm. Add the eggs to the milk mixture and whisk again. using a spatula, gently mix the egg mixture with the dry ingredients to form a dough.

3 Knead the dough on a floured surface for 10 minutes or until smooth and elastic. Transfer the dough to a lightly oiled glass bowl, cover with clingfilm and allow to rise in a warm place for 1-1½ hours or until double in volume. Knock down the dough, divide into 12 equal-size pieces and roll each into a ball.

4 To make the buns with marshmallow Easter egg filling Roll out half the dough balls. Flatten the Easter eggs slightly and put one in the middle of each dough circle. Roll up and trim one end.

To make the buns with white chocolate Easter egg filling Make a slight hollow in each of the remaining dough balls and push an Easter egg into each hollow.

5 Arrange the rolls, standing on their trimmed ends, and the buns on a baking sheet, packing them close together. Cover with clingfilm and allow to rise for 30 minutes. Remove the clingfilm and again push the Easter eggs into the middle of each dough ball. Cover each egg with a small piece of aluminium foil. To complete Brush all 12 buns with milk and bake for 30-40 minutes or until done. Drizzle a little honey over each and serve lukewarm.