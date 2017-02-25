Lime mousse pie

Makes 1 pie

Chilling: 3½ hours

Preparation: 30 min

Cooking: 35 min

CRUST

500 ml (2 c) white flour

pinch of salt

110 g cold butter, cubed

10 ml (2 t) caster sugar

1 egg yolk

30 ml (2 T) water

FILLING

125 ml (½ c) water

125 ml (½ c) caster sugar

zest of 2 limes

15 g gelatin powder

80 ml (⅓ c) fresh lime juice

160 ml (⅔ c) caster sugar

2 eggs, separated

250 ml (1 c) cream

5 ml (1 t) vanilla essence

TOPPING

4 egg whites

pinch of cream of tartar

125 ml (½ c) caster sugar

1 Crust: Sift the flour and salt into a mixing bowl. Add the butter and rub into the flour with your fingertips until the mixture has the consistency of fine breadcrumbs. Add the sugar.

2 Add the egg yolk and water and use your hands to mix until a firm dough forms.

3 Wrap the dough in clingfilm and chill in the fridge for 30 minutes.

4 Preheat the oven to 180 °C. Grease a 20 cm springform pie tin.

5 Roll out the pastry until slightly bigger than the baking tin. Use it to line the tin, leaving the excess pastry hanging over the sides. Transfer the tin to a baking sheet (don’t trim the pastry at this stage).

6 Line the pastry case with baking paper and fill with dried beans or rice. Use a sharp knife to trim away the excess pastry. Bake the pastry case blind for about 15 minutes or until the pastry is golden and dry. Remove the paper and beans or rice and bake for a further 5 minutes.

7 Filling: Boil the water, 125 ml (½ c) caster sugar and lime zest together for about 10 minutes or until slightly syrupy. Remove from the heat, sprinkle the gelatin over the syrup and leave for 2 minutes to soften. Stir in the lime juice, 160 ml (⅔ c) caster sugar and egg yolks. Beat until the mixture is thick and frothy, about 5 minutes.

8 Whisk the cream until stiff. In a separate bowl, whisk the egg whites until stiff peak stage. Fold the cream and egg whites into the sugar mixture. Spoon the mixture into the pastry case and refrigerate for 3 hours.

9 Topping: Bring a pot of water to a simmer over medium-low heat. Put the egg whites in a bowl over the pot, making sure the bottom doesn’t touch the water. Use an electric beater to beat the egg whites. When they start to become frothy, add the cream of tartar then gradually add the sugar, while continuing to beat, until the mixture is thick and glossy.

10 Spread the meringue over the set filling to the pastry edge. Serve as is or brown the meringue slightly with a blow torch.

