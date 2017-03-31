Meatballs in cream sauce

Serve on smooth mash or soft fresh bread to mop up the delicious cream sauce.

Serves 6

Preparation: 15 min

Cooking: 18 min

500 ml (2 c) breadcrumbs

200 ml (¾ c) cream

350 g beef mince

350 g pork mince

1 egg

1 onion, chopped

1 ml (¼ t) ground nutmeg

a pinch of ground allspice

salt and freshly ground pepper

40 g butter

15 ml (1 T) oil

15 ml (1 T) flour

400 ml beef stock, heated

1. Combine the breadcrumbs and 125 ml (½ c) of the cream in a bowl and set aside until the crumbs have soaked up all the liquid. Add the beef and pork mince, egg, onion, nutmeg, allspice, salt and pepper and combine well. Roll the mixture into balls and put in a single layer on a lined baking tray.

2. Heat 15 ml (1 T) of the butter and the oil in a frying pan over medium-high heat. Add the meatballs in batches and fry for 4 minutes or until browned all over. Remove and set aside.

3. Add the remaining butter and flour to the pan and stir. Gradually whisk in the stock and remaining cream.

4. Return the meatballs to the pan, along with any juices, and cook for 10 minutes.