Milk tart slices
Byon December 31, 2016
Your fave treat in bite-sized packages!
Makes 12
Preparation: 20 min
Cooking: 45 min
- 110 g butter
- 500 ml (2 c) milk
- 4 eggs, separated
- 1 ml (¼ t) bicarbonate of soda
- 2 ml (½ t) white wine vinegar
- 310 ml (1¼ c) icing sugar
- 15 ml (1 T) water
- 250 ml (1 c) flour
- 5 ml (1 t) vanilla essence
- extra icing sugar for dusting
You may also like: Caramel milk tart
Preheat the oven to 180 °C. Grease a 20×20 cm baking tin.
1 Melt the butter and set aside to cool slightly. Warm the milk to lukewarm and set aside.
2 Whisk the egg whites, bicarbonate of soda and vinegar together until stiff peaks form. Set aside.
3 Whisk the egg yolks and icing sugar until light. Mix in the melted butter and water until well incorporated.
4 Mix in the flour and slowly beat in the milk and vanilla essence until everything is well combined.
5 Fold in the egg whites, 60 ml (¼ c) at a time.
6 Pour the batter into the prepared tin and bake for 45 minutes or until the top is golden. Allow to cool completely then cut into slices and dust with icing sugar.
You may also like: Shortcrust biscuit-base milk tart