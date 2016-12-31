Milk tart slices

Your fave treat in bite-sized packages!





Makes 12

Preparation: 20 min

Cooking: 45 min

110 g butter

500 ml (2 c) milk

4 eggs, separated

1 ml (¼ t) bicarbonate of soda

2 ml (½ t) white wine vinegar

310 ml (1¼ c) icing sugar

15 ml (1 T) water

250 ml (1 c) flour

5 ml (1 t) vanilla essence

extra icing sugar for dusting

Preheat the oven to 180 °C. Grease a 20×20 cm baking tin.

1 Melt the butter and set aside to cool slightly. Warm the milk to lukewarm and set aside.

2 Whisk the egg whites, bicarbonate of soda and vinegar together until stiff peaks form. Set aside.

3 Whisk the egg yolks and icing sugar until light. Mix in the melted butter and water until well incorporated.

4 Mix in the flour and slowly beat in the milk and vanilla essence until everything is well combined.

5 Fold in the egg whites, 60 ml (¼ c) at a time.

6 Pour the batter into the prepared tin and bake for 45 minutes or until the top is golden. Allow to cool completely then cut into slices and dust with icing sugar.

