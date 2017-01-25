One-pot chakalaka shakshuka

Shakshuka is a dish of eggs poached in a spicy sauce of tomatoes, chilli, peppers and onion. Enjoy this dish with flatbread!

Prep: 5 min

Cooking: 25 min

Serves 4-6

30 ml (2 tbsp) olive oil

1 onion, chopped

1 green pepper, chopped

100 g mushrooms, sliced

1 x 400 g can chakalaka

3 cloves garlic

1 x 410 g can whole cherry tomatoes

1 x 400 g can green beans

4 eggs

1 Heat the oil in a frying pan and cook the onion for 5 minutes or until soft. Add the green pepper and cook for 2 minutes or until soft. Stir in the mushrooms and simmer for 2 minutes.

2 Add the chakalaka and garlic and cook for about 5 more minutes. Add a splash of water. Put in the tomatoes and green beans and cook for 5 minutes.

3 Make wells in the centre of the sauce and break the eggs into them. Simmer covered for 8 minutes or until the eggs are done.

4 The eggs are ready when the whites are firm and done and the egg yolks soft. Spoon out the eggs with the sauce and serve with flatbreads.

