One-pot chakalaka shakshuka
Byon February 25, 2017
Shakshuka is a dish of eggs poached in a spicy sauce of tomatoes, chilli, peppers and onion. Enjoy this dish with flatbread!
Prep: 5 min
Cooking: 25 min
Serves 4-6
- 30 ml (2 tbsp) olive oil
- 1 onion, chopped
- 1 green pepper, chopped
- 100 g mushrooms, sliced
- 1 x 400 g can chakalaka
- 3 cloves garlic
- 1 x 410 g can whole cherry tomatoes
- 1 x 400 g can green beans
- 4 eggs
1 Heat the oil in a frying pan and cook the onion for 5 minutes or until soft. Add the green pepper and cook for 2 minutes or until soft. Stir in the mushrooms and simmer for 2 minutes.
2 Add the chakalaka and garlic and cook for about 5 more minutes. Add a splash of water. Put in the tomatoes and green beans and cook for 5 minutes.
3 Make wells in the centre of the sauce and break the eggs into them. Simmer covered for 8 minutes or until the eggs are done.
4 The eggs are ready when the whites are firm and done and the egg yolks soft. Spoon out the eggs with the sauce and serve with flatbreads.
