Orange ring cake

Decadent citrusy sweetness…

Makes 1 medium-size cake

Preparation: 20 min

Baking: 50-60 min

CAKE

3 oranges

6 extra-large eggs

250 ml (1 c) castor sugar

300 g finely ground mixed nuts

45 ml (3 T) cornflour

5 ml (1 t) baking powder

SYRUP

250 ml (1 c) fresh orange juice

1-2 oranges, peeled and segmented

60 ml (¼ c) castor sugar

3 cardamom seeds

Preheat the oven to 180°C. Grease a 23-cm ring-cake pan with nonstick spray and dust with flour.

1 CAKE Cut the oranges in half and put in a saucepan, just covering them with boiling water. Bring to a boil, lower the heat and simmer until the oranges are soft and most of the water has evaporated. Put the oranges in a blender and pulse until smooth. Set aside to cool.

2 Beat the eggs and castor sugar together until light and fluffy.

3 Combine the remaining ingredients and, alternating with the orange purée, fold lightly into the egg mixture. Pour the batter into the prepared cake pan and bake in the oven for 50-60 min.

4 SYRUP Put all the ingredients in a saucepan and bring to a boil, then lower the heat and simmer until syrupy.

5 Prick holes in the cake as soon as it comes out of the oven and pour the hot syrup over. Leave to cool in the pan, transfer to a cake stand or serving plate and serve as is or with whipped cream.