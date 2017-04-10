Orange ring cake
Decadent citrusy sweetness…
Makes 1 medium-size cake
Preparation: 20 min
Baking: 50-60 min
CAKE
- 3 oranges
- 6 extra-large eggs
- 250 ml (1 c) castor sugar
- 300 g finely ground mixed nuts
- 45 ml (3 T) cornflour
- 5 ml (1 t) baking powder
SYRUP
- 250 ml (1 c) fresh orange juice
- 1-2 oranges, peeled and segmented
- 60 ml (¼ c) castor sugar
- 3 cardamom seeds
Preheat the oven to 180°C. Grease a 23-cm ring-cake pan with nonstick spray and dust with flour.
1 CAKE Cut the oranges in half and put in a saucepan, just covering them with boiling water. Bring to a boil, lower the heat and simmer until the oranges are soft and most of the water has evaporated. Put the oranges in a blender and pulse until smooth. Set aside to cool.
2 Beat the eggs and castor sugar together until light and fluffy.
3 Combine the remaining ingredients and, alternating with the orange purée, fold lightly into the egg mixture. Pour the batter into the prepared cake pan and bake in the oven for 50-60 min.
4 SYRUP Put all the ingredients in a saucepan and bring to a boil, then lower the heat and simmer until syrupy.
5 Prick holes in the cake as soon as it comes out of the oven and pour the hot syrup over. Leave to cool in the pan, transfer to a cake stand or serving plate and serve as is or with whipped cream.
