Peanut butter chocolate milk

Enjoy this delicious hot drink on chilly evenings.

Makes 1,25 litres

Preparation: 10 min

Cooking: 10 min

1 litre (4 c) milk

300 g dark chocolate, roughly chopped

125 ml (½ c) peanut butter

10-12 white marshmallows

extra marshmallows, toasted

chocolate sauce

1. Bring the milk to the boil in a large pot, remove from the heat and add the chocolate. Stir until the chocolate has melted and return to the stove plate.

2. Lower the heat and add the peanut butter and untoasted marshmallows.

3. Using a stick or jug blender, blend until frothy and smooth.

4. Pour into cups or heatproof glasses, top with toasted marshmallows and drizzle chocolate sauce over. Serve hot.

