Peanut butter chocolate milk

By admin on June 4, 2017
PHOTO: David Briers

PHOTO: David Briers



Enjoy this delicious hot drink on chilly evenings. 

Makes 1,25 litres
Preparation: 10 min
Cooking: 10 min

  • 1 litre (4 c) milk
  • 300 g dark chocolate, roughly chopped
  • 125 ml (½ c) peanut butter
  • 10-12 white marshmallows
  • extra marshmallows, toasted
  • chocolate sauce

1. Bring the milk to the boil in a large pot, remove from the heat and add the chocolate. Stir until the chocolate has melted and return to the stove plate.

2. Lower the heat and add the peanut butter and untoasted marshmallows.

3. Using a stick or jug blender, blend until frothy and smooth.

4. Pour into cups or heatproof glasses, top with toasted marshmallows and drizzle chocolate sauce over. Serve hot.

You may also like: 

Mexican hot chocolate

Chocolate milk tart

Get YOU recipes sent straight to your inbox

From budget-beaters to whip up for weeknight suppers to  decadent indulgences that allow you to show off your cooking skills — we’ve got thousands of easy-to-make dishes we want to share with you.

Starting this month, we’re going be sending a newsletter exclusively for all the foodies out there! Each week, you’ll get six recipes straight to your inbox – totally free.

Interested? Sign up below.

  • By signing up, you give your permission to Media24 and our sponsors to occasionally send you promotional and marketing material via SMS or email.