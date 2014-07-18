Peppermint choc mousse tart

It’s the magic of Peppermint Crisp tart and chocolate mousse all rolled into one…



SERVES 8

Preparation: 25 min

Chilling: overnight

FILLING

500 ml (2 c) milk

160 ml (²⁄₃ c) sugar

60 ml (¼ c) cornflour

4 eggs, separated

5 ml (1 t) salt

60 ml (¼ c) cocoa powder

60 ml (¼ c) boiling water

100 g Peppermint Crisp chocolate, grated

30 ml (2 T) gelatin

60 ml (¼ c) cold water

60 ml (¼ c) brandy

Extra grated Peppermint Crisp to garnish

TO ASSEMBLE

200 g Tennis biscuits

1 Filling Mix the milk, sugar, cornflour, egg yolks and salt in a saucepan and heat over medium heat, stirring continuously until

the mixture comes to the boil. The custard should be smooth and thick. Remove from the heat, cover and set aside to cool.

2 Divide the custard into two halves. Whisk the cocoa powder with the boiling water and leave to cool. Add to one half of the custard with the 100 g grated chocolate. Mix well and set aside.

3 Soak the gelatin in cold water then heat in the microwave for 20 seconds. Add to the other half of the custard with the brandy. Whisk the egg whites until stiff peaks form and fold into the gelatin custard.

4 To assemble Tightly pack the biscuits against one another in a flat dish. Spoon the chocolate mousse over, then the white mousse. Garnish with extra chocolate and leftover biscuits. Chill until set.