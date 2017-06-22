Pork chops with garlic and chilli and braised tomatoes

By Esther Malan on June 22, 2017
PHOTO: Jacques Stander


Add some spice to pork with this flavourful wintry dish.

Serves 4
Preparation: 10 min
Marinating: 30 min
Cooking: 20 min

  • CHOPS
  • 4 pork chops
  • salt and freshly ground pepper
  • 3 garlic cloves, crushed
  • 2 chillies, finely chopped
  • 30 ml (2 T) olive oil
  • BRAISED TOMATOES
  • 15 ml (1 T) olive oil
  • 300 g mixed cherry tomatoes
  • 15 ml (1 T) balsamic vinegar
  • handful of fresh basil

1 CHOPS Season the chops well with salt and freshly ground pepper.

2 Mix the garlic, chillies and olive oil well and spread over the chops. Marinate for at least 30 minutes.

3 Braai the chops over hot coals until done (or pan-fry on the stove if you prefer).

4 BRAISED TOMATOES Heat the oil in a pan, add the tomatoes and stir over medium heat until they start to burst. Sprinkle the balsamic vinegar over and remove from heat.

5 Serve the chops with the braised tomatoes and fresh basil.

 

