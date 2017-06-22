Pork chops with garlic and chilli and braised tomatoes
Add some spice to pork with this flavourful wintry dish.
Serves 4
Preparation: 10 min
Marinating: 30 min
Cooking: 20 min
- CHOPS
- 4 pork chops
- salt and freshly ground pepper
- 3 garlic cloves, crushed
- 2 chillies, finely chopped
- 30 ml (2 T) olive oil
- BRAISED TOMATOES
- 15 ml (1 T) olive oil
- 300 g mixed cherry tomatoes
- 15 ml (1 T) balsamic vinegar
- handful of fresh basil
1 CHOPS Season the chops well with salt and freshly ground pepper.
2 Mix the garlic, chillies and olive oil well and spread over the chops. Marinate for at least 30 minutes.
3 Braai the chops over hot coals until done (or pan-fry on the stove if you prefer).
4 BRAISED TOMATOES Heat the oil in a pan, add the tomatoes and stir over medium heat until they start to burst. Sprinkle the balsamic vinegar over and remove from heat.
5 Serve the chops with the braised tomatoes and fresh basil.