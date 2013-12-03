Pork schnitzel with coleslaw

Serves 4

Preparation time: 10 min

Cooking time: 15 min

4 x 150 g thin pork steaks, sliced

salt and pepper

250 ml (1 c) flour

1 egg

155 g breadcrumbs

45 ml (3 T) oil

COLESLAW

½ cabbage, shredded

1 carrot, grated

80 ml (⅓ c) mayonnaise

45 ml (3 T) raisins (optional)

1 Put the meat between sheets of paper and flatten with a meat mallet. Season with salt and pepper.

2 Dust with flour then dip in the egg, coat with breadcrumbs and press to ensure the coating adheres.

3 Heat the oil in a frying pan over medium low heat and fry the crumbed pork until golden on both sides.

4 COLESLAW Mix the ingredients.

5 Serve the pork with the coleslaw and roast potatoes.

– Hope Malau