Pork schnitzel with coleslaw

By admin on December 3, 2013
schnitzel


Serves 4
Preparation time: 10 min
Cooking time: 15 min

4 x 150 g thin pork steaks, sliced
salt and pepper
250 ml (1 c) flour
1 egg
155 g breadcrumbs
45 ml (3 T) oil
COLESLAW
½ cabbage, shredded
1 carrot, grated
80 ml (⅓ c) mayonnaise
45 ml (3 T) raisins (optional)

1    Put the meat between sheets of paper and flatten with a meat mallet. Season with salt and pepper.
2    Dust with flour then dip in the egg, coat with breadcrumbs and press to ensure the coating adheres.
3    Heat the oil in a frying pan over medium low heat and fry the crumbed pork until golden on both sides.
4    COLESLAW Mix the ingredients.
5    Serve the pork with the coleslaw and roast potatoes.

– Hope Malau

[fbcomments]