Pork schnitzel with coleslaw
Byon December 3, 2013
Serves 4
Preparation time: 10 min
Cooking time: 15 min
4 x 150 g thin pork steaks, sliced
salt and pepper
250 ml (1 c) flour
1 egg
155 g breadcrumbs
45 ml (3 T) oil
COLESLAW
½ cabbage, shredded
1 carrot, grated
80 ml (⅓ c) mayonnaise
45 ml (3 T) raisins (optional)
1 Put the meat between sheets of paper and flatten with a meat mallet. Season with salt and pepper.
2 Dust with flour then dip in the egg, coat with breadcrumbs and press to ensure the coating adheres.
3 Heat the oil in a frying pan over medium low heat and fry the crumbed pork until golden on both sides.
4 COLESLAW Mix the ingredients.
5 Serve the pork with the coleslaw and roast potatoes.
– Hope Malau