Potato frittata

Serves 6

Preparation: 15 min

Cooking: 15 min

5 large potatoes, thinly sliced

1 red onion, chopped

5 garlic cloves, finely chopped

½ each red, yellow and green pepper, chopped

6 eggs

60 ml (¼ c) milk

leaves of 3 rosemary sprigs

salt and pepper

80 ml (⅓ c) grated Cheddar cheese

baby tomatoes, halved

1. Preheat the oven to 180 °C.

2. Boil the potato slices in a small pot over medium heat for 5 minutes. Drain and set aside.

3. Grease a 20 cm nonstick ovenproof pan. Arrange a layer of potato slices in the pan to cover the base and sprinkle half the chopped onion, garlic and peppers over. Follow with another layer of potatoes, the remaining onion, garlic and peppers and a final layer of potatoes.

4. Whisk together the eggs, milk, rosemary, salt and pepper. Pour the mixture over the vegetables in the pan and cook over low heat for 3 minutes, running a spatula around the edge as it sets for the uncooked egg to flow underneath.

5. Sprinkle the cheese on top and put the pan in the oven for 8 minutes or until the egg is cooked in the middle.

6. Serve topped with halved baby tomatoes.