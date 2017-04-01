Simple mince pie
Byon April 1, 2017
Deliciously tasty – and affordable too!
Serves 6
Preparation: 15 min
Cooking: 1 hour
- 15 ml (1 T) olive oil
- 2 onions, finely chopped
- 500 g beef mince
- 200 g mushrooms, finely sliced
- 30 ml (2 T) tomato paste
- 30 ml (2 T) Worcestershire sauce
- 30 ml (2 T) brown onion soup powder
- 250 ml (1 c) water
- 1 egg yolk, whisked lightly
- 400 g puff pastry
1. Heat the oil in a pan and stir-fry the onions until soft. Add the mince, stirring to break up any lumps, and fry until browned. Stir in the mushrooms then add the tomato paste, Worcestershire sauce, soup powder and water. Bring the
mixture to the boil, then let it simmer uncovered for about 10 minutes or until it’s cooked and thickened.
2. Spoon the mince mixture into a 20 cm pie dish. Brush the rim of the dish with the whisked egg, then top with the puff pastry sheet, pressing the edges down to seal. Trim off the excess pastry and brush the top with the egg yolk.
3. Put the pie dish on a baking sheet and bake on a lower rack in the oven for 40 minutes or until the pastry is browned and crisp.
