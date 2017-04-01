Simple mince pie

Deliciously tasty – and affordable too!

Serves 6

Preparation: 15 min

Cooking: 1 hour

1 5 ml (1 T) olive oil

2 onions, finely chopped

500 g beef mince

200 g mushrooms, finely sliced

30 ml (2 T) tomato paste

30 ml (2 T) Worcestershire sauce

30 ml (2 T) brown onion soup powder

250 ml (1 c) water

1 egg yolk, whisked lightly

400 g puff pastry

1. Heat the oil in a pan and stir-fry the onions until soft. Add the mince, stirring to break up any lumps, and fry until browned. Stir in the mushrooms then add the tomato paste, Worcestershire sauce, soup powder and water. Bring the

mixture to the boil, then let it simmer uncovered for about 10 minutes or until it’s cooked and thickened.

2. Spoon the mince mixture into a 20 cm pie dish. Brush the rim of the dish with the whisked egg, then top with the puff pastry sheet, pressing the edges down to seal. Trim off the excess pastry and brush the top with the egg yolk.

3. Put the pie dish on a baking sheet and bake on a lower rack in the oven for 40 minutes or until the pastry is browned and crisp.