Sticky apple puddings

Serves: 2-4

Preparation: 10 min

Cooking: 20 min

250 g butter

375 ml (1 ½ c) light brown sugar

2 eggs

5 ml (1 t) vanilla essence

4 apples, chopped

250 ml (1 c) flour

10 ml (2 t) baking powder

5 ml (1 t) ground ginger

80 ml (⅓ c) milk

Preheat the oven to 180°C and grease 2 enamel cups.

1. Cream 125 g of butter with 250 ml (1 c) sugar until fluffy. Add the eggs one at a time and beat well after each addition. Add the vanilla and apples, stir until combined

2. Sift the flour, baking powder, ground ginger into another bowl. Fold the flour mixture and the milk into the butter mixture until just combined. Pour the batter into the enamel cups and bake for 20 minutes or until risen, firm and golden.

3. Place the remaining butter and sugar in a small saucepan with 80 ml (⅓ c) of water over medium heat. Bring to a boil and reduce for 5 minutes until syrupy. Set aside.

4. Remove the pudding from the oven and pour over the syrup. Allow to cool for 15 minutes before serving.