By Hope Malau on June 3, 2017
Sweet coconut rice pudding

Enjoy this easy twist on traditional rice pudding with the whole family. PHOTO: Megan Muller



Serves 4
Preparation: 5 min
Cooking: 30 min

 

  •  100 g butter
  • 45 ml (3 T) dark brown sugar
  • 1 cinnamon stick
  • 2 whole star anise
  • 250g Arborio rice
  • 500 ml (2 c) milk
  • 410 g coconut cream
  • 40 g butter
  • fruit for serving 

1 Place a saucepan over low heat. Add the butter together with the sugar and the spices and gently fry until combined and fragrant. Add the rice and stir through until the grains are thoroughly coated.

2 Add a little milk and stir until absorbed. Continue until all the milk is used, then add the coconut cream a little at a time, stirring and allowing the liquid to be absorbed before adding more.

3 Remove from the heat, stir in the rest of the butter. Serve warm with your favourite fruit.