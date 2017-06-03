Sweet coconut rice pudding

Serves 4

Preparation: 5 min

Cooking: 30 min

100 g butter

45 ml (3 T) dark brown sugar

1 cinnamon stick

2 whole star anise

250g Arborio rice

500 ml (2 c) milk

410 g coconut cream

40 g butter

fruit for serving

1 Place a saucepan over low heat. Add the butter together with the sugar and the spices and gently fry until combined and fragrant. Add the rice and stir through until the grains are thoroughly coated.

2 Add a little milk and stir until absorbed. Continue until all the milk is used, then add the coconut cream a little at a time, stirring and allowing the liquid to be absorbed before adding more.

3 Remove from the heat, stir in the rest of the butter. Serve warm with your favourite fruit.