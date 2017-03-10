Tasty noodle bowls
Byon March 10, 2017
Enjoy the Asian flavours of these sweet and sour noodles.
Serves 4
Preparation: 5 min
Cooking: 10 min
- 45 ml (3 T) soy sauce
- 30 ml (2 T) rice wine
- 30 ml (2 T) oyster sauce
- 10 ml (2 t) castor sugar
- 10 ml (2 t) cornflour
- 300 g udon noodles
- 300 g frying steak, cut into strips
- oil
- 3 cm fresh ginger, grated
- 4 spring onions, chopped
- 1 red chilli, chopped
- 200 g spinach, chopped
1. Mix the soy sauce, rice wine, oyster sauce and sugar until the sugar dissolves. Mix the cornflour with 30 ml (2 T) water then stir into the sauce.
2. Put the noodles in a colander and pour over a kettle of boiling water to soften them a bit.
3. Toss the steak with a little oil. Heat a pan on high then sear the steak for 2 minutes. Remove the steak from the pan then add the ginger, spring onions, chilli and another splash of oil and stir-fry for a few minutes.
4. Add the spinach and cook until wilted. Pour the sauce over, add the noodles and return the steak to the pan. Toss until heated through and the sauce has thickened slightly.
Sign up for the YOU Food newsletter and get recipes sent straight to your inbox