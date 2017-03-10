Tasty noodle bowls

Enjoy the Asian flavours of these sweet and sour noodles.



Serves 4

Preparation: 5 min

Cooking: 10 min

45 ml (3 T) soy sauce

30 ml (2 T) rice wine

30 ml (2 T) oyster sauce

10 ml (2 t) castor sugar

10 ml (2 t) cornflour

300 g udon noodles

300 g frying steak, cut into strips

oil

3 cm fresh ginger, grated

4 spring onions, chopped

1 red chilli, chopped

200 g spinach, chopped

1. Mix the soy sauce, rice wine, oyster sauce and sugar until the sugar dissolves. Mix the cornflour with 30 ml (2 T) water then stir into the sauce.

2. Put the noodles in a colander and pour over a kettle of boiling water to soften them a bit.

3. Toss the steak with a little oil. Heat a pan on high then sear the steak for 2 minutes. Remove the steak from the pan then add the ginger, spring onions, chilli and another splash of oil and stir-fry for a few minutes.

4. Add the spinach and cook until wilted. Pour the sauce over, add the noodles and return the steak to the pan. Toss until heated through and the sauce has thickened slightly.

